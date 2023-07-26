Boston wants to fill empty storefronts and just awarded $2.8 million in grants to help do it

The Wu administration launched the program in November with $9 million from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. While the SPACE grants can be used anywhere in the city, they’re particularly aimed at helping to fill street-level vacancies across Downtown Boston, which is struggling to recover from the embrace of remote work during the pandemic. In May, Diabakhate learned she would get $100,000, enough for her to commit to a storefront on Tremont Street near City Hall. She said she’s not sure she would go downtown without the grant to help with rent and supply costs.

After opening her salon, Bold Skin Babe, on Newbury Street in 2021, interest among suburban clients prompted her to open a second one in Brockton. Then the Senegal native learned about the city’s new SPACE program, or Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises, and decided to apply, with an eye toward going downtown.

Demand for esthetician Akou Diabakhate’s skills was already high when she heard about a new city grant program aimed at filling up empty storefronts.

“It’s a great thing that City Hall created an initiative to help small businesses [and] to push them where they could be,” said Diabakhate, who is finalizing her lease and hopes to open in the fall. “This is absolutely a great opportunity.”

Diabakhate’s small business is one of 24 winners in the first round of SPACE grants to be announced by Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday morning. While many neighborhoods will have at least one winner, eight recipients are eyeing downtown Boston while seven more are heading to Dorchester, the city’s largest neighborhood. Winners include retailers, art studios, childcare centers, fitness studios, and restaurants.

Aesthetician Akou Diabakhate is CEO/owner of Bold Skin Babe.

Another goal is bridging the racial wealth gap. Toward that end, three-quarters of recipients are owned by people of color.

In total, the city is doling out $2.8 million over the next three years from round one, and is launching its second round of grants in October.

Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion, said more than 300 businesses applied, roughly half of them Black-owned. While $200,000 was the maximum amount available, many applicants sought less money. For some entrepreneurs, the SPACE grant will help subsidize their first brick-and-mortar location. There are no strings attached, Idowu said, though recipients will need to commit to a lease to show they are fulfilling the program’s stated goal: filling vacant stores.

City officials considered several factors in picking grant winners, including the strength of the applicants’ business plans, as well as diversity of ownership, business type, and location. Roughly half of them have signed a lease already or are in active negotiations, while the rest are still looking.

“At the end of the day, all of our neighborhoods, including downtown, thrive when we are activating all of our storefronts,” Idowu said. “[And] all of our neighborhoods are better served when we have a rich diversity of what those storefronts house.”

Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, remembers participating in talks even before the pandemic began about diversifying first-floor retail spaces in high-rent areas such as downtown, the Seaport, and the Back Bay. The concern then was that these spots were losing their local character as chains moved in, making blocks feel like “Anyplace USA,” he said. That concern remains, but now downtown also has scores of papered-up windows, too.

“I still think the goal of local and diverse businesses in the downtown areas is a good one,” Rooney said. “It’s a good intervention in the moment for even a small percentage of the spaces that are now vacant, to be occupied in some form. ... How much it does contribute to longer-term solutions for what’s needed in Boston? ... That’s going to play out over five or ten years.”

Idowu’s office will give technical assistance to businesses in the SPACE program, to help with accounting, lease negotiations, taxes, and marketing. They are also eligible for free memberships with the Chamber and Associated Industries of Massachusetts. The hope is to help ensure they endure through the first few years of operation, typically the toughest time for any small business.

“It’s in our interest to make sure we’re not just getting a business in there ... and we’re just patting ourselves on the back,” Idowu said.

The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District has also reached out to grantees to offer advice and support, no matter where in the city they’re planning to open, BID president Michael Nichols said. By connecting with businesses in other parts of the city, Nichols hopes to build relationships with them that can later prompt them to open downtown. And for those that are already coming downtown, BID staffers can use their relationships with landlords to help ensure lease negotiations go smoothly.

Empty storefronts on Washington Street in Downtown Crossing. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Foot traffic is bouncing back in the BID area, but it still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic volume. So far this year, Nichols estimates, visitations are running 15 to 20 percent ahead of the same time last year, but are still less than two-thirds of pre-COVID numbers. The SPACE grant program can have a meaningful impact on the BID’s efforts to bring new life to the area, he said.

“I think $200,000 is going to be the difference maker between a number of businesses being able to afford something like downtown and leaving Boston altogether,” Nichols said.

Marcus Hamblin and Sarah Marchione, interior designers who attended Boston Architectural College together, plan to use their $200,000 grant to launch Flourish & Foundry, a home furnishings business, near where Bold Skin Babe plans to set up shop.

Hamblin said he’s excited to play a small role in downtown’s revitalization, and he’s particularly optimistic after city officials earlier this month unveiled a tax-break program to prod the conversion of moribund office buildings to housing.

“There’s just so much potential [in downtown],” Hamblin said. “It ... just needs the right people, the right landlord commitments, and the right funding.”

Fields Corner in Dorchester. The city's largest neighborhood is home to seven recipients of the first round of SPACE Grants, which the Wu Administration is awarding to small businesses that want to expand into empty storefronts and revitalize neighborhoods left dormant after the COVID-19 pandemic. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.