Leaders in AI create industry watchdog as government scrutiny grows

Facing calls to put guardrails on artificial intelligence development, a group of tech companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and OpenAI Inc. are creating an industry body to ensure that AI models are safe.

The effort, also backed by AI startup Anthropic and Microsoft Corp., aims to consolidate the expertise of member companies and create benchmarks for the industry, according to a statement Wednesday. The group, known as the Frontier Model Forum, said it welcomed participation from other organizations working on large-scale machine-learning platforms.

The fast proliferation of generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can create text, photos and even video based on simple prompts, has put pressure on tech giants to tread carefully. The companies involved in the Frontier Model Forum have already agreed to put safeguards in place — at the urging of the White House — before Congress potentially passes binding regulations.