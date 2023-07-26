Locus launches work on new HQ in Wilmington

“It was a pretty easy choice,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, about choosing to expand the company’s headquarters in Greater Boston. “Being not only a tech hub, but a tech hub for robotics, is a big deal.”

As the role of online shopping continues to grow, companies like Locus Robotics are helping warehouses facing increased shipping demands. The company specializes in building robots for warehouse operations such as stocking and moving items, and has seen their business explode in the past few years. The company spun out of Wilmington-based Quiet Logistics in 2014.

Locus Robotics will begin construction Wednesday on its new global headquarters in Wilmington, a sign that Massachusetts remains a hub for robotics and AI-driven technology.

Faulk also mentioned the proximity to Massachusetts’ educational ecosystems and the potential pools of talent was a huge plus for the company.

The state’s cluster of leading robotics companies includes Amazon Robotics, 6 River Systems, and VECNA Robotics. Just this week, Wilmington-based Symbiotic started a joint venture with SoftBank called GreenBox Systems, also focused on supply-chain robotics.

With a $2 billion valuation and around 500 employees, Locus has more than 13,000 robots working across 300 client sites. Currently, the company is working out of five different locations in the Boston area and is hoping to centralize operations at a single, 200,000-square foot, facility as they continue to expand. They are set to move in spring 2024.

Locus Robotics' new headquarters in Wilmington. Locus Robotics

For Boston, Faulk said, this means more jobs and higher-priced talent. The company also has a big internship program in Boston, which the new facilities will enable them to expand, potentially sourcing even younger talent from high schools.

Attracting and retaining talent was an important motivating factor in their decision to invest in a new facility.

“Robotics engineers are in big demand, not only in the Boston area but around the world, and having what will be the best work environment for them is a big step forward,” he said.

Beyond their employees, Locus is also thinking green — the new building will house a refurbishing center where robots will be recycled and rebuilt in order to control waste from plastic, metals, and batteries. The company is also focused on smart charging, reducing energy consumption in buildings through the use of AI and collaborative robotics.

Locus is focused on staying in the warehouse robotics industry and does not plan to expand beyond it, Faulk said.

Last fall, the company raised $117 million from investors like Goldman Sachs and G2 Venture Partners. Their strong financial stability has hinted at the possibility of an oncoming IPO.

“Our strategy is to build a good business, but when the markets are right, we’ll do something,” said Faulk. “The markets right now are going through a bit of a challenging time, but they will come back. And when they do, we will be ready.”

Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk demonstrates the company's LocusBot in 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





