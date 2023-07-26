Rockport and Reebok back together again

Rockport and Reebok will be playing on the same team again now that Authentic Brands Group has sealed a deal to buy Rockport out of bankruptcy. The two Boston-area shoe brands had long been tied together until then-Reebok parent Adidas spun off Rockport in 2015. Rockport filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time in June in Delaware bankruptcy court after private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners was unsuccessful in selling the company. Authentic, which acquired Reebok last year from Adidas, emerged as the “stalking horse” bidder for Rockport in the bankruptcy proceedings. On Wednesday, Authentic announced it was successful in winning the bid for Rockport. A spokeswoman declined to disclose the financial terms. Before filing for bankruptcy, Rockport had alerted state officials that it may permanently close its West Newton headquarters and cut the jobs of as many as 150 people who worked there. On Wednesday, Authentic also announced a licensing agreement with Greenwich, Conn.-based Marc Fisher Footwear to handle design, wholesaling, and ecommerce for Rockport in the United States. “Rockport’s core consumer is more active than ever,” Authentic chief executive Jamie Salter said in a prepared statement. “The brand’s offering is a perfect addition to our portfolio with opportunities for category expansion into apparel, accessories, outerwear, travel and more.” — JON CHESTO

AVIATION

Boeing posts a loss

Boeing flipped to a $149 million loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue, as the plane maker struggled with higher costs in both its airline and defense business. Boeing said it is beginning to increase production of its two most popular airline planes. The company plans to raise production of the 737 Max from 31 to 38 planes a month to take advantage of demand for newer, more fuel-efficient planes. Boeing is also boosting output of the larger, two-aisle 787 Dreamliner from four to five per month by year end. Boeing, headquartered in Arlington, Va., has been beset by supply-chain problems that continued during the second quarter, including a temporary delay in 737 deliveries because of fittings on the Max and regulators’ questions about Dreamliner inspections. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Head of Russian cybersecurity company sentenced for treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced the head of one of the country’s top cybersecurity companies to 14 years in prison for high treason. The trial of Ilya Sachkov was held behind closed doors, which is conventional practice for treason trials, and little is publicly known about the case against him. After his arrest in September 2021, reports said he was suspected of passing on state secrets but did not give specifics. Sachkov is the founder of Group-IB, which specializes in combating cyberattacks and online fraud and investigating high-tech cybercrimes. Top Russian banks and companies, including state-run ones, are among the company’s clients. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEVERAGES

Rising prices don’t dissuade Coke drinkers

Coca-Cola Co. raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter results show continued momentum and consumer willingness to pay higher prices to quench their thirst with the company’s sugary sodas, fruit juices, and sports drinks. The Atlanta-based company now expects full-year organic revenue growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, up from 7 percent to 8 percent previously. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WIRELESS

AT&T notches a profit but signs up fewer new customers

AT&T reported profit and free cash flow that topped analysts’ estimates, offering a brighter picture as the phone giant faces a challenging restructuring effort, a heavy debt load, and the potentially high costs of cleaning lead out of its old copper phone network. Revenue gained about 1 percent to $29.9 billion. The company added fewer customers than analysts’ expected in the second quarter. AT&T added 326,000 mobile phone subscribers. AT&T has been offering free phones in order to fuel customer growth for several quarters. Analysts expected 397,200 new mobile phone customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon makes changes on UK platform to appease regulators

Amazon has agreed to change the way it deals with rivals’ sales data and to treat all sellers equally on its UK platform after an investigation by the country’s antitrust agency. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that Amazon offered a number of promises to change the way it treats third-party sellers on its UK marketplace. The move comes after the technology company offered a similar truce to European regulators in December. The watchdog opened the probe last year after it raised a number of concerns including how it used user data to give the platform an unfair advantage and the way its Buy Box for showcasing specific offers unduly favored its own retail business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones on Wednesday, seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices and upcoming rival products from Apple Inc. The new Galaxy Z Flip 5, a 6.7-inch smartphone that folds down into a square shape, now has an external display covering the majority of one side, making it more useful when closed. It’s marginally thinner with a new hinge, but makes few other hardware advances. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, the flagship unit in the range, also benefits from the improved hinge that’s helped make it thinner and lighter. The two devices retain their pricing, at $999 for the Flip and $1,799 for the book-like Fold, and go on sale Aug. 11, the company said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

British doctors to strike again next month

Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few, if any, signs of resolution, their union said Wednesday. Fresh from a five-day walkout that was described as the longest in the history of the National Health Service, doctors at the early stages of their careers will stage a walkout in England between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15. The approximately 75,000 so-called junior doctors are asking for a 35 percent pay bump to get pay back to 2008 levels once inflation is taken into account. But the government is only offering them 6 percent with an additional consolidated increase, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted there will be no more discussions. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Porsche says parts shortages are impacting EV model

Porsche warned that the parts shortages that crimped output of its only fully electric vehicle will persist in the second half, raising questions about the rollout of future battery-powered models. Deliveries of the Taycan EV declined in the past two quarters due to a shortage of special parts including a high-voltage heater. Porsche said meeting its EV sales target of at least 12 percent of shipments this year will depend on better supplies — which may prove challenging. — BLOOMBERG NEWS