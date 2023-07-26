Campbell among attorneys general calling on Congress to pass GI Bill Restoration Act

The legislation , which is named after Black WWII veterans Sgt. Isaac Woodard Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox, would extend belated benefits to the families of Black veterans who were denied them because of racially discriminatory administrative practices under the original 1944 G.I. Bill.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell, along with a group of other state attorneys general, called on Congress Tuesday to support legislation that would expand access to home loans and educational assistance benefits for some spouses and descendants of Black World War II veterans.

“While white veterans were provided benefits through the G.I. Bill that led to homeownership, educational, and employment assistance, many Black veterans were flat-out denied access to those same opportunities that we know are the bedrock of wealth-building and economic mobility,” Campbell said. “Seventy-five years later, we have an opportunity to right the wrong.”

Advertisement

The original G.I. Bill, signed in 1944 by President Roosevelt, provided sweeping economic benefits to WWII veterans, granting about 4.3 million home loans by 1955 and providing education assistance to about eight million.

Though the bill was not explicitly discriminatory, its benefits were doled out unequally along racial lines. The attorneys general who signed the letter said racist practices like redlining barred Black veterans’ access to housing loan guarantees, while discriminatory admissions processes at some universities shuttled the veterans to vocational schools and under-resourced historically Black colleges and universities.

“For me, this is all about fairness and righting past wrongs,” said New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. “Restoring these earned and unfairly denied benefits to veterans of WWII and their descendants will fuel our economy and, most importantly, send the message that none of our heroes will ever be forgotten.”

Under the legislation, Black WWII veterans’ surviving spouses and some of their direct descendants would be granted access to the VA Loan Guaranty Program and to education assistance benefits from the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill as long as they can show the veteran was denied them on the basis of race.

Advertisement

The letter, which was released on the 75th anniversary of the US military’s desegregation, also expresses support for broadening the bill’s scope to include any other veterans or their descendants who were denied rightful benefits under the original GI Bill.

“By expanding access to homeownership and education, this bill would help rectify past wrongs and fuel continued economic growth,” the letter says. “[It] is a meaningful step toward repairing an historic injustice and honoring the service and sacrifices of our Black World War II veterans and their families.”

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.