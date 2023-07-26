State auditor says she wants to sue the Legislature after it refused to comply with review

DiZoglio on Wednesday accused the Democratic leaders of “twisting and weaponizing” state law to rebuff her attempts to audit the Legislature, saying the Legislature is the only entity in the state that has refused to cooperate with her office.

Her intention to sue lawmakers represents a nuclear option in the Methuen Democrat’s months-long dispute with House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka, both of whom DiZoglio served with during her time in the Legislature.

Amid an intensifying standoff with the Legislature, state Auditor Diana DiZoglio said Wednesday she will pursue litigation against the House and Senate after Democratic leaders “repeatedly stonewalled” her plans to audit the chambers.

“Unfortunately [her office’s] requests to work alongside our office have been dismissed, ignored at times, and essentially rejected,” DiZoglio said at a State House news conference. “So it is incredibly unfortunate that we are at the place where we need to pursue legal action of any kind.”

Her legal gambit is a complicated one. On Wednesday, DiZoglio sent a 19-page legal memo to Attorney General Andrea Campbell asking the Boston Democrat’s office to “support our effort” and represent the auditor’s office in court as part of a suit against lawmakers. The letter also included reference to at least 113 other audits her office has conducted of the Legislature, though many were of finances or more limited in scope than the one DiZoglio is pursuing.

Under state law, the attorney general represents state entities in “all suits and other civil proceedings” in which the state is a party.

It was unclear Wednesday if DiZoglio could move forward with a lawsuit without Campbell’s approval. DiZoglio declined to say what steps her office could take should Campbell’s office not back her, saying she would “cross that bridge when we get to it.”

A spokeswoman for Campbell did not immediately offer a response to questions Wednesday.

DiZoglio announced in March that she would launch an audit of the Legislature itself, casting the legislative bodies as a “closed-door operation” where decision-making often happens in the shadows.

At the time, her office said it would be the office’s first review of the Legislature in a century. But as she’s met resistance from Beacon Hill leaders, she has since has pointed to a series of other audits the office has conducted of legislative activities, arguing it creates precedent for the more extensive inquiry she’s proposed.

The scope of DiZoglio’s proposed review is broad. She indicated in letters to Spilka and Mariano that it could include a review of not only hiring and spending within the chambers, but how they appoint committees, the adoption or suspension of their rules, and their policies and procedures.

But Legislative leaders have so far rebuffed DiZoglio. Ron Mariano, the Massachusetts House speaker, has said he would not comply with an audit, arguing it was both unconstitutional and “wholly unnecessary.” Senate President Karen E. Spilka argued that “as the separation of powers clause dictates,” her chamber is empowered to manage its own business and set its own rules.

“A plain reading of the statute makes clear that the General Court is not among the entities over which the Auditor has authority,” Spilka wrote in a March letter to DiZoglio.

DiZoglio served a combined 10 years across both legislative chambers, and last year campaigned for auditor on a promise to dive into the Legislature’s operations. But whether she has the legal authority to do so is unclear.

The House and Senate are not included among the agencies in state law that her office is tasked with auditing, which DiZoglio’s predecessor, Suzanne Bump, argued means the Legislature is not required to adhere to the office’s requests. Gerry McDonough, a former deputy auditor and Bump’s general legal counsel for five years, told the Globe in March that he, too, believes DiZoglio cannot audit the legislative chambers without their consent.

DiZoglio has dismissed those arguments as clinging to the status quo.

DiZoglio, who most recently served in the Senate, has vociferously criticized legislative leaders’ commitment to transparency. She consistently challenged then-House speaker Robert DeLeo, a clash that peaked in 2018 when she spoke out on the House floor in violation of a nondisclosure agreement she had received after being fired as a legislative aide amid innuendo and what she described as harassment.

That fight featured prominently in her stump speeches last summer to voters and Democratic activists, as she specifically pitched auditing the Legislature as part of her campaign platform during her Democratic primary against transportation advocate Chris Dempsey.

Her audit plans have appeared to only widen the rift. Senate leaders in May proposed only a small increase to her budget for this fiscal year, prompting a scathing rebuke from DiZoglio, who called it a shameless attempt to “weaponize our taxpayer dollars to punish people.”

The relationship to that point was already a frigid one. Spilka and several members of her leadership team had endorsed Dempsey over their colleague in last year’s primary, as did more than 40 members of the House.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.