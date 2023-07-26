More details released on car that struck and killed 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park

Boston police have provided more details about the car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park on July 18.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark, police said in a statement.
The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at about 9:29 p.m. in the area of 165 Wood Avenue in Hyde Park, and the suspect motor vehicle was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, police said.
Last week Boston police released a short video of the car that allegedly struck and killed Pierre. The nine-second video shows the vehicle running a stop sign at the corner of Wood Avenue and Safford Street in Hyde Park in the moments before Pierre was killed near his family’s home. The intersection shown in the video is less than 500 feet from the house.
“Preliminary investigation is that a suspect motor vehicle struck the child, did not stop, and fled the area,” Boston Police said in a press release.
Detectives from the Boston Police Homicide Unit are asking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Investigation Update: Image of Suspect Vehicle Released From Wood Avenue Fatal Collision https://t.co/pADPgZVTSo pic.twitter.com/zzhI2LVg6E— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 25, 2023
