More details released on car that struck and killed 4-year-old boy in Hyde Park

Boston police have provided more details about the car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old Ivan Pierre in Hyde Park on July 18.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray 2016-2022 Chevrolet Spark, police said in a statement.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred at about 9:29 p.m. in the area of 165 Wood Avenue in Hyde Park, and the suspect motor vehicle was last seen traveling on Harvard Street in the direction of Walk Hill Street, police said.