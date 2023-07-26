Brookline declares heat emergency

The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services has declared a heat emergency effective from Thursday through Saturday.

The move follows a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island, effective from Thursday at 11 a.m. to Friday at 8 p.m.

Heat index values up to 100 degrees are expected, according to the weather service. Officials warn that temperatures could reach between 90 and 95 degrees with heat indices expected between 95 and 104 degrees.