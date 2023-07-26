Brookline declares heat emergency

The Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services has declared a heat emergency effective from Thursday through Saturday.
The move follows a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service for Massachusetts and parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island, effective from Thursday at 11 a.m. to Friday at 8 p.m.
Heat index values up to 100 degrees are expected, according to the weather service. Officials warn that temperatures could reach between 90 and 95 degrees with heat indices expected between 95 and 104 degrees.
The heat advisory is the official title for the event used by the weather service, while a “heat emergency” is used by local municipalities, according to Rob Megnia, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton.
Cooling centers will be open throughout Brookline at Coolidge Corner Library, Main Library, Putterham Library, Kirrane Aquatic Center, and Public Safety Building, according to officials.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, according to the National Weather Service.
Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston also declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, and a heat advisory from Wednesday to Sunday as the city prepares for temperatures in the 90s.
Other towns including Methuen and Burlington have announced cooling centers in preparation for the heat.
