Crews working to repair water main break in Cambridge

Crews were working to repair a water main break in Cambridge Wednesday morning, officials said.
The 12-inch main is in front of 141 Portland St., according to Jim Rebello, a dispatcher with the Cambridge Water Department. The break was reported at about 3:30 a.m.
The section of Portland Street between Harvard Street and Broadway will be closed to traffic until the repairs are completed, he said.
As of 8 a.m. the repairs were still in progress.
