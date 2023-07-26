Candidate charged in felony car-keying case misses filing deadline in Manchester, N.H.

Manchester police, who announced Anderson-Ford’s arrest last month, said they used surveillance video to identify her as the person who allegedly vandalized the car at an April 20 event at the Puritan Conference Center.

Emerald Anderson-Ford, 38, missed last week’s filing deadline to formalize her candidacy. Her absence from the list of municipal candidates comes as she faces criminal prosecution for allegedly damaging the Manchester School District superintendent’s car.

A community leader who previously announced plans to run for alderman at-large in Manchester, N.H., won’t have her name on this fall’s ballot after all.

That video showed Anderson-Ford was the only person to approach the 2020 BMW X5 while it was in the parking lot that afternoon, according to police records filed this month in Hillsborough County Superior Court’s northern district. The video showed her walk closely along nearly the full length of the car’s driver side, police said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

While on scene, officers documented “deep scratches along three panels of the driver’s side” of the vehicle that appeared to have been caused by a key or similar object, resulting in damage that would cost an estimated $2,649 to repair, according to the police records.

Advertisement

Representatives from the Puritan Conference Center and the adjacent St. Mary’s Bank declined to release their parking lot surveillance footage to the Globe.

With her attorney present, Anderson-Ford told police on June 15 that she knew she had damaged the car with her key, but it was unintentional, according to the court filings. When her arrest was announced a week later, she told the Globe the whole situation was an accident that’s been blown out of proportion.

“As somebody who is oftentimes publicly critiquing policies, laws, legislation, this feels like that this is politically motivated and an attempt to discredit me,” she said, “because there doesn’t seem to be any other rational explanation for why someone would go to these extreme and punitive measures regarding a minor accident.”

Advertisement

Anderson-Ford, who serves as chief diversity officer for YWCA New Hampshire and who founded a group called Communities Reaching for Equity and Diversity (CRED), said she feels targeted based on her role as “an outspoken Black woman in this community who works in equity and inclusion.”

She did not respond to requests for comment for this story. An automatic reply Tuesday from her YWCA email inbox said she is “on leave” and unavailable for YWCA-related business or inquiries.

Superintendent Jennifer Gillis told the Globe last month that she doesn’t have a personal relationship with Anderson-Ford and is “baffled” by her alleged conduct. The police records, which identify Gillis by her initials, say that she told police the vandalism may have been work-related, since she has been having issues with an employee who is friends with Anderson-Ford.

A prosecutor with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office filed a formal Class B felony criminal mischief charge last week against Anderson-Ford. The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison. She waived arraignment and remains out on bail.

With three current aldermen running for mayor, Manchester voters will decide several aldermanic contests this fall. Those in wards 1, 5, and 11 will have an aldermanic primary on Sept. 19, and aldermanic races for all 12 wards and two at-large seats will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 7.

Advertisement





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.