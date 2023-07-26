Hey buddy, take a hike. But read this first.

Kostrzewa -- who spent 29 years at The Providence Journal as a columnist, business editor, and assistant managing editor -- has been hiking in Rhode Island for decades. His book is coming out in August, and his book launch is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the William Hall Library in Cranston. He gave us a preview with this Q&A:

Native Rhode Islanders think they know their tiny state pretty well, but plenty of revelations remain among the rocks and roots of its hiking trails. Just ask John Kostrzewa, who has written a new book titled “Walking Rhode Island: 40 Hikes for Nature and History Lovers with Pictures, GPS Coordinates, and Trail Maps.”

Q: In the book’s introduction, you say you realized you’d spent most of your life in Rhode Island and knew little about some really beautiful parts of the state. Give us some examples of what you discovered out there.

Since I’ve retired, I’ve learned there are so many beautiful places where Rhode Islanders can learn about nature and explore their history, all within a short drive. Here are three:

🥾 I’d been to Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown many times to sit on the rocks, read the paper, and watch the ocean. But I didn’t realize there’s a 4.5-mile loop trail around the peninsula that leads to Lion Head Gorge, where waves crash into a cleft in the rocks to create a lion’s roar. The path also passes through the remains of a secret military research base set up during World War II and crosses cliffs high above hidden beaches on the West Passage.

🥾 For a different experience, I loved the trail at Long Pond in Hopkinton. It climbs through a rock-walled “cathedral” to a perch on a huge outcropping above the pristine pond where the director Wes Anderson shot scenes for the movie “Moonrise Kingdom.”

🥾 If you want to hike deep in the woods, the Mount Tom Trail in the Arcadia Management Area in Exeter crosses the Wood River and runs along Parris Brook before climbing ledges with views into Connecticut. It’s breathtaking.

Q: You talk about hiking during the pandemic. Did you find that Rhode Islanders began to discover the trails during that time?

Many people who were working, parenting, or studying at home during the pandemic needed to get out to stretch their legs and relax. I saw many first-time hikers on the trails, especially after we were told to “take it outside.” I spoke to several land trust officers who told me that three times as many people were hiking on their trails than before the outbreak.

Q: You break up the book into different types of hikes. Give us some recommendations for a good family hike, a good coastal hike, and a really challenging hike.

🥾 Parents and grandparents can point out wildlife, different types of trees and vegetation, and remnants from Rhode Island history along the paths at Simmons Mill Pond Management Area in Little Compton. It’s an easy, wide, well-marked trail for everyone.

🥾 If you want to see the coast, there are amazing ocean views and plenty of birds to see and hear on the loop trail at Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge in Middletown.

🥾 For a hike that will make you sweat, start at Beach Pond in Exeter and take the Pachaug Trail. It runs along the banks of the pond and then heads west and north through a glacial section of the Pachaug Forest before looping back on a gravel road and following part of the Tippecansett Trail. The trail had me huffing and puffing in places and provided plenty of exercise.

Q: I love to run trails, so what would be the best trail for runners?

A trail runner passed me on a recent hike along the Vin Gormley Trail and the Sammy C. Trail to the old North Camp on Watchaug Pond in the Burlingame Management Area. The terrain changes from flat, dirt paths to rocky ledges and outcroppings. There are also several bridges to cross over swift-running streams.

Q: How did this book come about? How did you go from writing about Rhode Island’s business realm to writing about Rhode Island’s natural realm?

I retired from the Providence Journal in 2017 and started hiking twice a week for exercise. I enjoyed researching the history of the trails and I posted my reports on Facebook and Twitter. I was surprised by the response from readers. During the pandemic, I thought I could contribute more and started writing the “Walking Rhode Island” column for the Journal. I wanted to give people something to read and encourage them to get outdoors to walk for exercise and to explore nature and the history of their state. Since I began, I’ve written more than 100 columns and hope to continue until somebody tells me to stop.

Q: I grew up reading Ken Weber’s nature columns in the Providence Journal. Was he an inspiration for your work, and isn’t there a trail named for him now?

Ken was absolutely an inspiration. When I worked with Ken at the Journal, he gave me a copy of his book, “Walks & Rambles in Rhode Island,” and suggested I get out to see the state. I’ve used it ever since as a guide to the hikes I plan. Ken also recommended that I take my time on hikes to experience all that I could see and hear just off the trails. It’s great advice.

Ken and his wife, Bettie, cut and maintained the loop trail at the Ken Weber Conservation Area at Cascade Brook in Smithfield. The short path passes a gorgeous, horsetail waterfall and an orchard and runs over ledges through a dense forest. As a tribute to Ken, it’s the first hike I write about in my book.

Q: Where are you hiking next?

I just got back from hiking through the northern tip of the George Washington Management Area in Burrillville and the fringes of a huge, private forest to the north. The trails are unmarked and pass under pine, oak, beech, hickory, and hemlock trees. There are several stream crossings and some moderate climbs up and down ledges and hills.

Rhode Islanders are fortunate that thousands of acres of beautiful, unbroken forest and natural landscape has been preserved. I hope it will stay that way for future generations.

