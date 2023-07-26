High surf advisory issued for parts of Mass., R.I. for Thursday

A high surf advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island for Thursday as severe storms are expected to stir up the sea.

Beaches along the South Coast, Cape and Islands, along with beaches in southern Rhode Island, are most at risk, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist for the weather service in Norton.

Those areas will have a high risk of dangerous rip currents and high waves caused by Southwesterly winds, Megnia said.