High surf advisory issued for parts of Mass., R.I. for Thursday

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated July 26, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Summer Beach chairs are lined up on the Nauset Town Beach in Orleans on a hot July day on Cape Cod. A high surf advisory is in effect for Cape and Island beaches, as well as Rhode Island, for Thursday. Swimmers should beware of rip tides, according to the National Weather Service.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A high surf advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island for Thursday as severe storms are expected to stir up the sea.

Beaches along the South Coast, Cape and Islands, along with beaches in southern Rhode Island, are most at risk, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist for the weather service in Norton.

Those areas will have a high risk of dangerous rip currents and high waves caused by Southwesterly winds, Megnia said.

Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected in the surf zone, and inexperienced swimmers are asked to stay out of the water due to dangerous conditions, according to the advisory.

The weather service has also posted a flood watch for Thursday as severe thunderstorms are expected along and North of the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders, and in Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.


Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

