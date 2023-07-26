Ipswich man drowns in Plum Island Sound, police say

At approximately 3 p.m., police were notified that workers at the club, located at 124 North Ridge Road, had spotted an individual in the water just off shore of the mooring area.

The man, 72, was not immediately identified. He lived in the Great Neck section of town, where his body was found off the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club, police said in a statement.

An Ipswich man drowned Wednesday afternoon in Plum Island Sound, according to the town’s police department.

Ipswich police launched their marine unit and located the body of an adult male who was brought to shore, according to police.

First responders performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before the man was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The death appears to be an accidental drowning, but remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Essex district attorney’s office.

