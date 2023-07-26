‘It was amazing’: Family spots three whales breaching in unison off Cape Cod

Robert Addie of Portsmouth and his three daughters were shocked to see the trio jump in unison Monday afternoon.

A New Hampshire family fishing off Cape Cod were treated to the majestic sight of three humpback whales breaching the surface of the open ocean.

Addie was even lucky enough to capture the spectacle on video.

“It was just an amazing day out there fishing,” Addie said in a phone interview Wednesday evening.

Addie came down to Massachusetts for a birthday weekend with his daughters and for a “welcome home” celebration, he said. He recently returned from a humanitarian aid trip to Ukraine, he said.

“My children were glad to see me. I was glad to see them. We were having a ball,” Addie said.

The family’s special weekend was filled with a dinner in Boston, a Red Sox game, and the fishing trip to Cape Cod.

And then, as if knowing there was something to celebrate, three unexpected visitors from the deep sea popped up out of the blue.

“I feel very rewarded. And very fitting—three daughters and three whales,” Addie said.

Addie, who is originally from Winchester, said he has spent his whole life on the water, but never has experienced something like Monday’s whale sighting.

That afternoon, Addie and his family also caught glimpses of other whales, mostly humpbacks, on Stellwagen Bank, a national marine sanctuary where its not uncommon catch sightings of whales.

“All day I was trying to capture the whales,” Addie said. “But I just couldn’t catch them, and then I caught the magic moment.”

Addie’s video shows the three humpback whales breaching , followed by a calf breaching by itself.

Seeing such a sight is “unheard of,” Addie said. “That’s a once and a lifetime thing.”

