Maine man suspended from running fireworks displays in Mass. after live shells found following Edgartown July 4 show

Marson will serve half the suspension, with the other half “held in abeyance as a probationary period,” according to the statement.

Anthony Marson waived his right to an administrative hearing and accepted a 10-year suspension of his fireworks certificate of competency — the license a fireworks shooter must have to work legally in Massachusetts, according to a statement from the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

A Maine man who conducted Edgartown’s July 4 fireworks display is prohibited from working in pyrotechnics in Massachusetts for the next five years after more than two dozen “highly hazardous” fireworks shells washed up on Chappaquiddick Island the next morning, officials said Wednesday.

Marson is vice president of Central Maine Pyrotechnics, which also waived its right to a hearing and agreed to “a two-year suspension that will be held in abeyance as a probationary period,” Ostroskey’s office said.

If Marson or the company do not comply with the agreements made Wednesday or violate any state law or the Comprehensive Fire Safety Code, their suspensions “will be reinstated in addition to any additional penalties they may face,” the statement said.

Steven Marson, the company’s owner, said Wednesday that his team sat down with Massachusetts fire safety officials and reached an agreement that worked for everyone.

“It was unfortunate that it rained that day and caused the fireworks to not explode like they should, and a couple dozen of them wound up in the water,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Wednesday’s agreements came after more than two dozen unexploded commercial fireworks shells from the exhibition in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard washed ashore on Chappaquiddick Island, including shells ranging from 3 inches to 8 inches in diameter that were highly explosive and had “the potential to cause grave physical injury or worse,” according to the statement.

Marson and Central Maine Pyrotechnics acknowledged violating the state fire code during the July 4 exhibition and afterward by not properly disposing of unexploded shells and not beginning a search for unfired shells at first light the next morning, the statement said.

“Fireworks are inherently dangerous,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Communities trust professional fireworks vendors to handle these devices with the utmost caution and professionalism. We’re extremely fortunate that no one was injured by the grave public safety hazard that unexploded shells posed on a public beach.”





















Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.