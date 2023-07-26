Masai giraffe born at Franklin Park Zoo

“Mom and baby are bonding behind the scenes while the animal care team keeps a close eye on the not-so-little one, just to make sure he’s reaching his newborn milestones,” the zoo said.

Weighing 184 pounds, the baby boy was standing and nursing from Amari, his mother, less than an hour after being born, zoo officials wrote on Instagram and Facebook.

Standing 6 feet tall, a healthy Masai giraffe calf was born at Franklin Park Zoo on July 14, Zoo New England officials said.

The calf’s father, Chad, was brought to the zoo in 2018. It was recommended that he breed with Amari, officials said.

It’s not clear when the calf will make its public debut.

Masai giraffes face threats in the wild, including habitat loss and poaching, and Zoo New England participates in a survival plan for the species.

“The pairing of Chad and Amari was recommended to support the health of Masai giraffe populations in human care, even as the species faces numerous threats in the wild, such as habitat loss and poaching,” the zoo said.

















