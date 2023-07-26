Heat and oppressive humidity expected to blanket region into the weekend

The heat Thursday will be more formidable than today. This will also be the case on Friday. There is a heat advisory that has been posted for the region for those two days. This won’t be record-breaking heat, and it’s not particularly unusual, but we actually haven’t had a lot of 90 degree weather and the humidity is going to be in the oppressive range.

Our final Wednesday of July found afternoon temperatures across the region into the mid-80s, heading toward 90 degrees. For those towns that reach 90 today, it will almost assuredly be a three-day heat wave with temperatures in the lower or even middle 90s for Thursday and Friday. The exception to this will be certain coastal locations that will not reach 90, especially over Cape Cod.

It’s important, even if you’re really healthy, to pay attention to how you feel if you’re going to be outside for a extended amount of time. Taking breaks in the shade, drinking water, and even getting inside for some air conditioning a great ways to mitigate the effects of the heat.

Heat advisories are posted for much of the Northeast and will continue into Friday for parts of the region. NOAA data

Thunderstorms are unlikely today but much more likely Thursday. This is when an upper-level weather system will help to kick off potential severe weather. We’ve seen a lot this summer that thunderstorms and showers, when they do occur, are often accompanied by absolutely torrential rain. This can lead to street flooding and obviously impact travel. The potential Thursday is highest between roughly 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. from west to east across the area.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, a line of storms and showers is forecast to be slicing through southern New England. WeatherBELL

The air will remain sultry behind the system and Friday looks equally hot although there’s no chance of any storms. This is followed by a cold front on Saturday which is going to usher in a pattern change.

Before that occurs parts of Eastern Massachusetts will once again reach near 90 degrees, and for those cities and towns who reach 90 starting today, it’ll be a four-day heat wave. The most likely spots for this milestone are going to away from the coastline and certainly not on Cape Cod or the islands where the humidity will make it feel over 90 degrees, but actual temperatures won’t be. Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Saturday, marking the end of the heat.

Dew points will fall dramatically Saturday as a cold front crosses New England. WeatherBELL

By Sunday, cooler and dryer air will arrive, and the most noticeable change will be the humidity. The image above shows dew points falling from the 70s on Saturday into the 50s on Sunday. This will feel incredibly refreshing and very different than the past month and a half.