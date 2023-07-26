Newly hired N.H. DCYF head strives to spot ‘red flags,’ deliver ‘red carpet’ services

Jeff Fleischer knew when he retired last year from Youth Advocate Programs , after nearly four decades with the nonprofit, that he wasn’t done promoting community-based alternatives to youth incarceration.

Jeff Fleischer, the retired CEO of Youth Advocate Programs Inc., was hired as director of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families. His first day on the job is Aug. 1, 2023.

Now, as the newly hired head of New Hampshire’s office that oversees child protection and juvenile justice services, Fleischer said he’s eager to build on the solid reforms that the state has been rolling out for the past several years.

“I dedicated my entire career to making changes in youth service systems from the community side, and I always wanted to try my hand at government and see what it would be like to change from within,” he told the Globe.

Fleischer’s long-awaited opportunity will come on Tuesday, Aug. 1, his first day as director of the state’s Division for Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF). He’ll lead a 700-person staff that serves 15,000 kids and their families each year, and he’ll play an important role as the state finalizes plans to shutter and replace its troubled youth detention facility.

The 144-bed Sununu Youth Services Center — which has been at the center of hundreds of lawsuits and settlements over allegations of physical and sexual abuse dating back decades — is slated for closure by March 2024. The plan is to open a more therapeutically oriented facility that’s roughly one-tenth the size.

Fleischer said his predecessor, Joe Ribsam, and the DCYF team deserve credit for reducing the number of teens being held at the facility and keeping that number low. The fact that there are typically a dozen or fewer detainees at the facility shows that a positive shift in priorities has been underway, and it should continue, he said.

When it comes to child protection, Fleischer said he likes to think about moving kids and their families from “red flags” to a “red carpet”: spot those in high-risk situations, then give them a lineup of formal and informal services.

“Once we identify the need, let’s get the services in there,” he said. “What is it that this family will need in order to prevent something from happening? What will strengthen the family? What are the proactive steps that we can take?”

In many ways, that model applies to juvenile justice services just the same. Kids and families involved in the child welfare system often have a lot in common with those in the juvenile justice system, so New Hampshire is smart to organize its services to both of those groups under one DCYF roof, Fleischer said.

Most states keep those functions separate, so Fleischer said he views his new employer as an innovator in this area.

While there will always be a need for a safe place to serve young people who pose a danger to themselves or others, New Hampshire’s secure youth detention facility should be seen as the extreme end of a much longer continuum, Fleischer said.

“A detention center is only as good or as valuable as its community-based system of care,” he said.

The big picture

