North End restaurant owner who allegedly shot window of Modern Pastry due in court

Patrick Mendoza, 54, owner of Monica’s Trattoria, has been in jail without bail since his arrest on Friday in Falmouth. He is scheduled to attend a detention hearing in Boston Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The North End restaurant owner who went on the lam for eight days after allegedly shooting at a man he and his brother had feuded with for years on busy Hanover Street is due back in court Wednesday morning.

Patrick Mendoza, 54, of Boston, was arrested in connection with a shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End.

Late on July 12, Mendoza allegedly fired at Rocco Giovanello, 60, with a snub-nosed revolver, missing him and striking the window of Modern Pastry, a popular bakery that Giovanello lives above on Hanover Street.

Mendoza is accused of riding up on a bike, shouting some profanity at his neighborhood adversary, and then firing multiple shots.

More than a week passed before Mendoza was arrested last Friday morning by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, with help from the Falmouth Police Department, according to a police report.

Mendoza was taken into police custody “while in the area of 200 Ter Heun Drive” in Falmouth, the site of Gosnold Behavioral Health Treatment Center.

That same day, Mendoza pleaded not guilty in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court to seven charges, including assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Rosemary C. Scapicchio, a criminal defense lawyer, chatted with alleged Hanover Street shooter Patrick Mendoza, who was allowed to remain hidden from view, during his arraignment on July 21 in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court. Stuart Cahill/Pool

On Tuesday, the city’s Licensing Board voted to suspend Monica’s Trattoria’s license to serve alcohol and food until the board can hold another hearing to transfer management away from Mendoza.





