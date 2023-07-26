Peabody mourns Officer Henry Breckenridge, a gentle and genuine soul

“Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know,” Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said when he announced Breckenridge’s “sudden and tragic” death on social media. “I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and with the entire Peabody community. Henry was an outstanding police officer with a firm grasp on community policing and as a dedicated member of our team, he will be greatly missed.”

A beloved Peabody police officer who was a city fixture from childhood until his sudden death last week from complications during a non-emergency surgery was laid to rest Wednesday. Henry R. Breckenridge was 40.

Officer Henry Breckenridge was a fixture on the beat in his hometown. “Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know,” Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin said.

Advertisement

Hundreds of condolences posted on the police department’s Facebook page praised Breckenridge as a gentle and genuine soul with a comforting and welcoming smile. He was an exemplary role model and “a great example of policing for our kids,” one post said.

“I know my teenage kids adored him and enjoyed when they would bump into him,” one woman posted. “He had an amazing connection with the whole community, and I will miss driving by a detail and wondering if he was working it so I could catch a glimpse of his infectious smile and spirit!”

“Everyone that ever went to a Peabody concert encountered that smile crossing Lowell St.,” another person posted. “He was a true asset to the PPD. And an all around great person. RIP my friend.”

The Peabody Health Department honored Breckenridge as “a wonderful role model of community service and spirit.”

The outpouring of tributes was testament, Griffin said, “to the caliber of [Breckenridge’s] character which included authenticity, kindness, and compassion.”

Breckenridge, a seven-year veteran of the city’s police department, was all things Peabody. He grew up there, graduating from Bishop Fenwick High School in 2000 where he was a star linebacker on the football team. In December, 1999, at the end of his senior season, he was named an all-star in the Catholic Central League, according to Globe archives.

Advertisement

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, where he also became a standout with the Warriors football team.

After college and before he became a police officer, Breckenridge worked at Tanner City Auto, the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, as a resource officer at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, and as a reserve officer for the city. He coached high school football and baseball at Bishop Fenwick and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.

Since 2016, Breckenridge served as a patrolman for the Peabody Police Department, earning a reputation as a community spirited public servant.

One local restaurant owner shared an anecdote about Breckenridge’s selflessness on Facebook.

It was a snowy day, and the restaurant owner was preparing to shovel the snow away from his front door when he saw Breckenridge, in uniform, getting out of his cruiser.

“He took the shovel from my hand, and he said, ‘I got it my friend, go inside. I know you have a lot of work to do,’” the restaurant owner posted. “This was Henry.”

Breckenridge died July 19 at Salem Hospital following complications from surgery, authorities said.

A funeral service was held Wednesday at St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church in Lynn.

Breckenridge is survived by his parents, Charlotte (Brown) and Leon H. Breckenridge, of Peabody; his brother Robert L. and sister-in-law, Danielle Breckenridge, of Peabody, his brother Daniel C. Breckenridge, of Saugus and his sister Ashley Breckenridge-Neat and her husband Joseph.

Advertisement

His family asked that donations be made in his memory to St. Stephen’s Memorial Episcopal Church Scholarship Fund-Lynn, the Torigian Family YMCA, Citizens Inn Haven From Hunger, or the Peabody Police Department scholarship.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.