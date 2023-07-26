The precarious future of arts education in Manchester

But moving arts education from Manchester to NEC’s Henniker campus has sparked concern and outrage among some Manchester art enthusiasts over the gaping hole it will leave behind. They said Manchester can’t afford to lose arts education and that NEC took NHIA’s endowment without respecting the wishes of those who left it: to provide arts education in Manchester.

That’s because New England College announced the closure of its Manchester campus this spring — a campus it acquired in 2019 after merging with the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

As college students file back into classrooms this fall, several Manchester buildings long used for arts education won’t be welcoming them back.

NEC’s president Wayne Lesperance told the Globe the college is committed to maintaining a presence in Manchester, although details are not yet public.

Liz Hitchcock of Manchester served on the board of the New Hampshire Institute of Art before the merger. She said the endowment is being misused.

She pointed to two prominent arts patrons who gave significant gifts to the arts institute, starting with Emma French who donated French Hall in Manchester to the institute in 1916 after it began offering classes in rented rooms around the city in 1898. More recently, in 1999, the institution received a $24 million gift from Mary Fuller Russell, the Union Leader reported in 2000.

“The French building and the Russell endowment are supposed to be for arts in Manchester,” Hitchcock said.

“The wishes or intentions of the gifts are not being followed through,’’ she added.

Art enthusiast Emma French donated French Hall in Manchester, N.H., to the institute in 1916. Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe

Mary Fuller Russell left 35 percent of her wealth to the formerly named Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences “to be used for their general purposes,” according to the trust agreement obtained by the Globe. There are no additional instructions in the trust agreement specifying how the money be used.

In 1916, French left the French building to The Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences “for the purpose of furnishing said Institute suitable land and buildings wherein to carry on its education and social work and fulfill the purposes for which said Institute was established and for no other purpose whatever,” according to the deed.

If the Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences “shall cease to use the above described premises for said purposes then and in that case this deed shall become null and void…” the deed said. In that case the deed said the property would be returned to a grantor.

Lesperance rejected the claim that NEC has not respected the wishes of Russell and French and said that the college will continue to have a presence in Manchester.

“When we signed the affiliation agreement, we agreed to maintain a meaningful presence in Manchester,” he said.

“Our commitment is to stay in the French building,” he said, although he acknowledged the college has been approached about selling the building and has met with those interested.

The back side of the Roger Williams Studios building in Manchester, N.H., part of the New England College campus. Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe

Karen Graham, interim executive director of the Currier Museum, confirmed the Manchester art museum has looked into buying the building, which it would use for arts education.

“The Currier Museum has great interest in the French building that is currently unoccupied and we’re in conversations with NEC about that,” she told the Globe.

She said NEC’s retreat from Manchester was a great loss for the city. The Currier had a longstanding partnership with NHIA that ended after the NEC merger.

Graham said while the former NEC president assured the Currier its Manchester programming would continue, “almost immediately they started pulling back on programming and putting it in Henniker and out of the city.”

“There’s been a big public outcry that there’s just no presence except for the Currier now and a few small galleries to pursue art education in the way that it had been so robust in the city before NEC pulled out,” she said.

Lesperance said NHIA was in bad financial shape at the time of the merger, to the point where the banks were on the verge of shutting it down.

“We were told if there was no merger in place by December, it was unlikely that the school will reopen in January,” he said. “We knew we were getting an institution that had very serious challenges.”

The institution also came with an $11.7 million endowment from around a dozen individual funds, six Manchester buildings, a facility in Sharon and one in Peterborough, according to Lesperance.

He said the college has grown the endowment, which is now approaching $15 million. The college has sold the facilities in Sharon and Peterborough, St. Anne’s Church, as well as the Fuller building, which is an old bank, in Manchester.

“When you’re at a 50 percent utilization rate, you want to unload some of the extra buildings that aren’t necessarily core to your mission,” Lesperance said.

Not everyone saw the sale of those buildings in a positive light.

“From day one, the first thing they did was sell two buildings,” said Howard Brodsky, a Manchester businessman who served on the board of NHIA before the merger.

He especially lamented the sale of the Fuller building. “They could’ve given some thought to is there a partner that could buy this that could enhance the arts in the city because it was a magnificent building,” he said. “The goal was to dispose and get money from the buildings right away.”

The Fuller building, located at 156 Hanover St. in Manchester, sold for $1.5 million in 2020, according to property documents.

Brodsky believes NEC needs to be part of the conversation around maintaining arts education in Manchester for future generations.

For Lesperance, the financial solution depended on admissions to the Manchester campus, and he said NEC tried to boost enrollment to generate enough revenue to sustain the institution. And in the first year, enrollment increased to 100 students, surpassing NEC’s goal of 85.

But when COVID hit, enrollment dropped. Online education was unpopular with artists and design students who wanted time in studio, face to face with instructors.

“We saw, frankly, a precipitous decline,” Lesperance said. That spanned both campuses, but Manchester’s decline was 25 percent greater than at Henniker going into the 2020-2021 school year. And Lesperance said as Henniker began rebounding, Manchester did not.

That prompted the school to convene a task force, headed by Lesperance, to assess enrollment and the $4.5 million the college had lost since COVID began.

“The decision was made that we have to bring these programs to Henniker and consolidate, that we can no longer maintain the two campuses,” Lesperance said. “It was a heartbreaking decision for everybody. All of us here were very invested in this. We wanted it to work.”

A possible deal with the Currier Art Museum looks unlikely, according to Lesperance. “I don’t believe it’s going to be the way forward,” he said.

New England College announced the closure of its Manchester campus this spring. Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe

Another deal is in the works to sell two remaining buildings to another prominent Manchester arts organization, Lesperance said.

The Palace Theatre executive director Peter Ramsey confirmed that the organization has signed a purchase and sale agreement for two of the former NHIA buildings, including a dormitory on Walnut Street and classroom space at 77 Amherst St.

He said the theater will use the dormitory as cast housing. The Palace puts on eight professional shows a year, and the classroom space will allow them to have a professional rehearsal space and expand programming for youth theater.

While Ramsey is optimistic about the opportunity to expand the Palace’s programs, he lamented the loss of NHIA. “It’s so sad to see the demise of the Institute,” he said. “I’m concerned about the future.”

The college plans to have programs in the French building, and a schedule will be announced before Aug. 28 when fall classes begin, according to Lesperance.

“We will contribute as much as we can to art education and activity not just for college students, but more broadly,” Lesperance said.





