Revere man charged with allegedly impersonating police officer, officials say

Byron J. Boisseau, age 43, of Revere, was to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of burglarious tools, among other offenses, State Police said in a statement.

A man who was allegedly cruising around Revere Beach in Crown Victoria with yellow flashing lights on Sunday night, has been charged with impersonating a police officer, according to State Police.

Information about his arraignment in Chelsea District Court was not available online Wednesday night.

Boisseau was arrested after motorists reported a car using flashing lights to force vehicles out of the way around 8 p.m. in the area of Revere Beach. Police issued an alert with a description of the vehicle, which was registered to Boisseau, the statement said.

Advertisement





Trooper Richard Ferrino, who was on patrol Sunday night, stopped Boisseau at 500 Ocean Ave. after he saw flashing lights on the suspect’s vehicle, which had no identifying markings or signs, the statement said.

When questioned, Boisseau said he worked for a security company and had mace and a BB gun with him, police said.

Boisseau was asked to get out of his car, and after doing so, Ferrino took control of the suspect’s arms after seeing him touch the handle of a firearm in his thigh-pocket, the statement said.

Ferrino removed the gun, which was filled with pepper spray, police said.

When initially looking inside the vehicle, Ferrino saw a black hat in the back seat, facing the rear window, that said “security” on it, police said. A silver badge on a chain was hanging in the rear-view mirror, the statement said.

Boisseau was also wearing a shirt that had “security” written on the front and a police-style duty belt holding an expandable baton and a BB gun that looked like a Glock loaded with metal pellets, among other pieces of equipment, police said.

Advertisement

Boisseau told police he had this equipment for security employment purposes, the statement said.

Boisseau was booked at the State Police-Revere Barracks and released on bail pending arraignment in Chelsea District Court Wednesday, police said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.