Share your thoughts on this story: What’s being fixed in the Sumner Tunnel? These are the key upgrades.

Boston-area drivers are enduring a two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel, a key artery connecting traffic from the North Shore to downtown Boston via East Boston, as a restoration effort is underway.

The shutdown is the first of two major closures, the second being scheduled for the summer of 2024. The tunnel will also be closed on some weekends through the fall of 2024. Officials have urged people to ditch their cars for the duration of the current shutdown, and the MBTA has made Blue Line trips free and taken a number of other measures to entice commuters to use public transportation.