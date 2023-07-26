Skipper to assess her first year as Boston’s schools superintendent

Skipper’s self-evaluation will take place at a special meeting of the committee beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday . There is no other business on the agenda, and no public comment will be taken on the issue.

Skipper will then be evaluated in August by the committee according to a state framework and against the six priorities she shared with the committee when she joined the district in October 2022.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper will present her self-evaluation to the School Committee Wednesday evening as she nears the conclusion of her first year in the district.

The superintendent set the following six priorities for her first year running the nearly-50,000-student district:

Improving student performance

Increasing access to social-emotional learning

Streamlining operations and ensuring student safety

Improving family and community engagement

Improving communications with families and staff

Holding the district and schools accountable

The state standards closely overlap with Skipper’s priorities but also include “professional culture.”

Skipper’s evaluation is taking place prior to the one-year mark in her tenure because her contract calls for an evaluation before the beginning of the school year, School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson said at a June meeting of the board.

Committee member Stephen Alkins will lead the evaluation process, with help from vice chair Michael O’Neill. Each member will write an evaluation, which Alkins and O’Neill will compile into a summative assessment and present on Aug. 30. The committee will then vote on the overall evaluation at their first meeting on September.

Skipper, who spent her early career in Boston, returned to the district from Somerville at a critical juncture last fall, as BPS navigates a state agreement negotiated under a threat of a takeover by the state, which in a report last spring described the district’s “entrenched dysfunction” and “systemic disarray” in withering detail; as less than one-third of elementary and middle school students are proficient in reading and math; and as enrollment hemorrhages, as parents with means decamp to the suburbs, charters, or private schools.

She signed on as the district’s sixth superintendent in just a decade. To meet the state’s demands, she had just three years to complete a major overhaul of school safety, transportation, special education, English language instruction, data collection, facilities planning, and low-performing schools. Many deadlines have already passed, but major milestones remain, including a comprehensive facilities plan. State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recently lambasted the district for insufficient progress on the improvement plan, after spending much of the year praising Skipper for her willingness to work with the state.

Residents can join the virtual meeting via a link on the agenda.

