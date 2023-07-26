Sherborn teen killed in Dennis boat crash recalled as ‘true light’ who ‘lived every day in full’

“She was born with a nature and wisdom beyond her years that allowed her to live a full life that felt far longer than her time here,” the obituary said. “Confident, warm, and empathetic in all she did, and to all she met, our lives will always be better and brighter because of her example.”

Sadie J. Mauro , 17, had previously lived in Shelburne, Vt., and she loved “family and laughter, friends and sport, animals, and the outdoors,” according to the posting.

A Sherborn teen who died tragically after a boat crash on Cape Cod Friday night is being remembered by family and friends as a “true light” who “lived every day in full,” according to an obituary posted online .

Advertisement

Mauro was a rising senior and lacrosse player at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School and was among six people aboard a boat when it struck a jetty off the coast of Sesuit Beach in Dennis around 9 p.m. Friday, officials have said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mauro’s body was recovered around 11:30 p.m. Friday by a regional dive team with help from Dennis firefighters. Other passengers on the boat were treated at Cape Cod Hospital, including a teenage boy who suffered a head laceration, authorities have said.

The Cape and Islands district attorney’s office, State Police detectives assigned to the office, and Dennis police are investigating the crash. Officials said there were no updates on the investigation on Wednesday.

The Dennis harbormaster’s office was notified of trouble in the water just before 9 p.m. Friday, according to Harbormaster Dawson Farber.

“The initial report was that a fisherman on one of the jetties had heard someone calling for help,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

As more information came in, it became clear that a boat had struck a jetty at the entrance to Sesuit Harbor, Farber said, and around 9:25 p.m. his office, the Dennis Fire Department, and the state Environmental Police began launching boats to join the search for boaters. The US Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod to assist in the effort, he said.

Advertisement

Farber, who has been Dennis harbormaster since 2015, said it has probably been eight to 10 years since a boat has hit the jetty. “It is rare,” he said.

An off-duty firefighter reached the boat and dropped anchor to keep it from drifting across the harbor, Farber said. Initially it was unclear how many people were aboard when the boat crashed and how many were accounted for, he said.

“The whole first part of the case was trying to figure out exactly what the situation was that we had at hand,” Farber said.

Once authorities confirmed that one person from the six aboard the boat was missing, members of a Cape-wide dive team made up of volunteers from local fire departments began to search for the missing teen, he said.

Searches used sonar to identify a mass in the water, but it did not turn out to be Mauro. On the second try, they located her body, and “the case evolved into a recovery effort,” Farber said.

Mauro lived in Sherborn with her parents and younger brother, who will be a ninth-grader at the high school this fall, according to a letter sent to families by the school district.

Advertisement

In an online profile, Mauro wrote about her experience as a lacrosse player as she prepared to start her junior year of high school. She hailed the leadership of her coach, which had brought the team to a state championship in 2022.

“I am determined and versatile on the field, and overall a very coachable player who is always eager to get better. . . . Working as a team to achieve these successes, and being a starter this season has been extremely rewarding and motivating. I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic career collegiately!” Mauro wrote.

The teen’s obituary included remembrances from academic and athletic leaders who recalled her positivity, self-confidence, and diligence.

“Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit,” Dover Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith said in the obituary. “She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind.”

“She just had that kind of glow and ease about her . . . Always happy,” said Leslie Frank, cofounder of Mass. Elite Lacrosse. “You felt like she was a personality you could trust anything you had in her care.”

A celebration of life for Mauro will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 11 Washington St. in Sherborn at 10 a.m. Friday, with family, friends, and community members welcome to attend, according to the obituary.

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





m













Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.