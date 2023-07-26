Two Swansea beaches closed due to high bacteria; a total of 50 closed statewide

The two beaches are among 50 across the state closed due to “bacterial exceedance” or algae/cyanobacteria, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Sandy Beach and Cedar Cove are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels detected in water samples, the town’s Board of Health said in a statement.

Public health officials in the southeastern Massachusetts town of Swansea announced two beach closings Wednesday due to high bacteria levels.

Beach closings are common after heavy rainfall, which can wash bacteria from the land into bodies of water, such as the ocean, rivers and lakes.

The beaches are closed only for swimming. Signs alerting the public are posted, officials said.

In Swansea, weekly testing is conducted at the town’s five public beaches. Sandy Beach and Cedar Cove were closed to swimming after the average bacteria levels for the last five tests surpassed the state’s standard, the town said.

Both will reopen when bacteria levels are within the state’s allowable limit, the town said.

Swansea Town Beach, Coles River Club, and Leeside Club remain open for swimming as of Wednesday night, the statement said.

Town officials will provide updated information about the town’s beaches when it’s available, the statement said.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.