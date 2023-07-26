‘Mistakes happen’: Holden residents, town officials have a laugh over typo left in street paint

A private contractor painted new lines and crosswalks along Shrewsbury Street in the town just outside Worcester, including large white letters alerting drivers to slow down for the school zone. The only problem was the word “SCHOOL” was instead painted as “SHCOOL.”

Drivers in Holden may have noticed a typo in the street while passing by Mountview Middle School in recent weeks.

Workers accidentally misspelled "School" when laying down new paint on a road in Holden a couple of weeks ago.

“It was noticed pretty much the next day by our public works folks,” Town Manager Peter Lukes said with a laugh in a phone interview on Wednesday. “Mistakes happen.”

He said it will be fixed by Thursday morning.

The town immediately notified the contractor but nothing could be done right away due to wet weather, Lukes said.

It didn’t seem like many others noticed it at first, Lukes said, until the misspelling became the subject of chatter on a Holden community Facebook page. Once it became the talk of town, officials decided to address it publicly with some humor.

“We are aware of the typo in the road near Mountview School and we informed the contractor (pictured below) shortly after the error occurred two weeks ago,” officials wrote in the post, which included a picture of former Saturday Night Live cast member Darrell Hammond doing his memorable impression of Sean Connery in a Celebrity Jeopardy sketch.

Lukes later got a message from town selectman Anthony Renzoni, who edited a photo of the middle school’s roadside sign to match the spelling painted on the street.

“I fixed it,” Renzoni joked in the message, according to Lukes.

Lukes wanted to assure residents that the fix will come at no extra cost to the town, making it a bit easier to sit back and chuckle over the mishap.

“It’s just a funny little thing that went kind of viral and everyone got a big laugh out of it,” he said. “We’re having some fun in Holden.”

Lukes said the contractor has a crew returning Wednesday night to correct the error. He could not confirm whether a copy editor will be joining them.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.