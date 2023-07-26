Biden to nominate ex-governor of Maryland to lead Social Security

O’Malley, who ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, would oversee an embattled agency whose customer service plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic and has not recovered amid a staff exodus, aging technology, and management weaknesses. As part of a series on dysfunction at the agency, The Washington Post has revealed that an antifraud program led by the agency’s inspector general levied unprecedented fines on the poor and disabled. O’Malley’s nomination could hit roadblocks in a divided Senate, where Republicans are likely to oppose him.

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration, as the agency faces enhanced scrutiny over new management failures.

Headquartered near Baltimore, where O’Malley lives and served as mayor, the Social Security Administration is tasked with paying more than $1 trillion in benefits to tens of millions of seniors and Americans with disabilities. But the program’s financial imbalance has sparked a major partisan battle, with Social Security benefits set to be cut by 20 percent starting in 2033 if Congress does not act, according to the most recent report of the Boards of Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. That could affect as many as 60 million people.

Biden has pledged to defend Social Security benefits and in a statement Wednesday said O’Malley would “be a strong partner who works tirelessly to protect Social Security for generations to come.”

“At a time when Social Security is under attack from Republicans in Congress, O’Malley is the fighter that the American people need at SSA’s helm,” said a statement from Social Security Works, an advocacy group that opposes cuts to the program. “Americans deserve the first-class service they have earned and paid for.”

But O’Malley’s nomination could increase complaints from the GOP over the president’s handling of Social Security. Republicans heavily criticized Biden two years ago for firing Andrew Saul, President Donald Trump’s commissioner, under pressure from agency labor unions. Saul’s six-year term was supposed to have lasted until January 2025. And many budget experts have assailed Biden’s unwillingness to consider cuts to the program.

Washington Post

McConnell has apparent health episode

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds.

McConnell approached the podium for his weekly press conference and began speaking about the annual defense bill on the floor, which he said was proceeding with “good bipartisan cooperation.” But he then appeared to lose his train of thought, trailing off with a drawn-out “uh.”

The Kentucky senator then appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds before his colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.

He did not answer, but slowly walked back to his office with an aide and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, a former orthopedic surgeon who is the No. 3 Republican in the Senate. After sitting down in his office for several minutes, McConnell later returned to the press conference and answered questions from the press.

Asked about what happened, McConnell said he was “fine.” Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, “Yeah.”

A McConnell aide said he felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment. The aide requested anonymity to speak about the senator’s health.

McConnell, 81, was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head. His office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has recently sounded more halting, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.

After the press conference, Barrasso told reporters he “wanted to make sure everything was fine” and walked McConnell down the hall to his office.

Barrasso said he has been concerned since McConnell was injured earlier this year, “and I continue to be concerned.”

But asked about his particular concerns, Barrasso said: “I said I was concerned when he fell and hit his head a number of months ago and was hospitalized. And I think he’s made a remarkable recovery, he’s doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today.”

McConnell was reelected easily to another term to lead the conference last year, despite a challenge from Florida Senator Rick Scott. But several Republicans, including No. 2 Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota and Barrasso, are seen as waiting in the wings to someday replace McConnell as leader.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is also seen as a potential candidate to succeed McConnell, told reporters after the episode, “I support Senator McConnell as long as he wants to serve as leader.”

McConnell’s fall in March was the second major injury for McConnell in recent years. Four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

Associated Press

GOP group spending $1.5m on anti-Trump ads

A Republican group that opposes Donald Trump is unveiling an advertising campaign featuring voters who supported him in the past two presidential elections but have now turned against him, in an effort to put questions of electability at the center of the GOP primary race.

The group, the Republican Accountability Project, is spending $1.5 million on ads in Iowa to try to persuade likely Trump voters that the former president would struggle to win the 2024 general election. The organization’s goal is to help lift another contender to the Republican nomination — anyone but Trump.

The ads feature first-person testimonials from Iowans explaining that they like Trump but fear he could fail to win back the White House for Republicans by being unable to appeal to swing voters.

In one spot, Fran, a two-time Trump supporter, says she “really appreciated” his presidency. But she adds that she will not support him again in the primary.

“Donald Trump has way too much political baggage,” she says. “The next Republican candidate has to be somebody who can convince swing voters, independents, to vote for them. Because Donald Trump can’t.”

The campaign will be shown on broadcast, cable, and digital ads in Iowa’s two biggest media markets through the summer. Polling shows Trump with a commanding lead in the state, and his closest rival — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida — has struggled in recent days to reset his campaign, as he trails the front-runner by double digits.

The tactic of using testimonials from former Trump supporters has been tried before — both by the Republican Accountability Project and Democratic groups in 2020 — to undercut Trump with independent and moderate voters. But it has never been aimed at persuading strong Trump supporters to move away from him.

The ads are the next evolution for the Republican Accountability Project, which sees Trump as posing serious threats to democracy and has spent years trying to push him out of political life. Its effort has been funded by donors from both sides of the aisle.

Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director, said the question of electability was Trump’s biggest weakness.

A portion of the Republican Party — perhaps 30 percent — supports the former president but worries he could not win the White House, Longwell said. The Iowa ad campaign is meant to send a message not only to those primary voters but also to the Republican challengers in the field, who Longwell thinks should focus more on Trump’s political vulnerabilities.

“Part of the problem has been that there hasn’t been another candidate to emerge who voters intuitively see as more electable,” Longwell said. “The No. 1 reason Trump is dominating right now is because of lack of political talent from the people who are challenging him.”

Iowa is already emerging as a crucial battleground in the primary race. A decisive January victory by Trump in the state, which has retained its place as the starting gate of the Republican nominating fight, would propel him into the next primary contests with momentum that could be difficult to stop. “We believe strategically there’s basically only one path for somebody to unseat Trump’s dominant hold,” Longwell said. “Beat him in Iowa and you change the contours of the race quickly.”

New York Times



