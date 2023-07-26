Judge delays Hunter Biden plea deal

During a three-hour hearing in US District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, Noreika asked the two sides to make changes to the deal that would clarify her role and insert language that limits the scope of immunity from prosecution it would grant to Hunter Biden for past business dealings that came under scrutiny by investigators.

The federal judge overseeing the case, Maryellen Noreika, deferred her decision on approving the deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon — the latest twist in a politically charged case that seemed to have been sewn up just hours earlier.

A deal for Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax charges while avoiding prosecution on a gun charge hit a last-minute snag Wednesday, with the judge in the case unexpectedly putting off her decision.

The decision delays, at least briefly, a proposed deal that came after a yearslong investigation by the federal prosecutor in Delaware, David C. Weiss. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Hunter Biden would not serve time in prison.

The hearing appeared to be going smoothly before Noreika questioned whether the agreement meant that Hunter Biden would be immune from prosecution for other possible crimes — including violations related to representing foreign governments — in perpetuity. When a top prosecutor in the case said it would not, Chris Clark, Hunter Biden’s lead lawyer, initially hesitated and then said the government’s position would make the agreement “null and void.”

Clark then asked for a recess to try to hash out a compromise to salvage the deal, and the parties began furiously negotiating. After a brief halt to the proceedings, Noreika said she would delay her ruling. Hunter Biden’s lawyers estimated it would take about two weeks to hammer out the changes she requested.

“I cannot accept the plea agreement today,” Noreika said.

Noreika was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, and received the support of both of Delaware’s Democratic senators when she was approved the following year.

In his tentative deal with the Justice Department, Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes on time for 2017 and 2018 — a period in which he has admitted being addicted to crack cocaine after the death of his brother, Beau. He paid off his tax bill and penalties in 2021 with the help of a $2 million loan from a friend and adviser.

Hunter Biden has also been charged in connection with the purchase of a handgun in 2018, when he falsely said on a government form that he was not using drugs. But as part of the deal, the Justice Department said it would not prosecute him on the charge as long as he no longer owns a weapon and remains drug free for two years.

Republicans who have sought to cast the Biden family as corrupt had assailed the proposed deal as far too lenient, and cited testimony from two IRS investigators as evidence that the Justice Department had hamstrung the investigation.

Weiss, who was appointed to his position by Trump and kept in place by the Biden administration to shield the Justice Department from accusations of political meddling, has chafed at claims he was constrained from fully investigating Hunter Biden’s tax offenses.

Congressional Republicans tried to block the plea deal on Tuesday, arguing that it had been tainted by political interference. Republicans have put Hunter Biden at the center of their efforts to attack his father, claiming that Joe Biden has abused his power during two separate administrations to enrich his family. That effort has produced no evidence of misdeeds by the president.