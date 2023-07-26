Why is President Biden’s dog attacking Secret Service personnel? There could be many reasons, experts say.

“Dogs use aggression as a form of communication,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Dogs don’t necessarily want to become aggressive. There will be a real good reason for it.”

Laney Nee, an animal behavior manager for the Animal Rescue League of Boston and a certified professional dog trainer, declined to comment on Commander’s case specifically, but said, generally speaking, biting is a means of communication for dogs.

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s dog Commander attacking Secret Service personnel at least 10 times in four months, dog experts say there are a multitude of reasons why his dog could be exhibiting such aggressive behavior.

Advertisement

So when a dog bites someone, the question is: what are they trying to convey?

“They can’t speak, like you and I can,” Nee said. “So you want to get to the source of it. Every situation is different, as is every dog.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Aggressive behavior in dogs “is like a ladder,” said Nee. The level of aggression they show can ramp up “if they’re put in situations where they’re not being listened to.”

A dog that finds himself in a stressful situation might put his ears back. Then he might bark, and back off. Or he might bark, and move forward. Then he might show his teeth, or snap at the air, she said.

All of these signs show that the dog is uncomfortable in its environment and are a “symptom of a bigger problem,” she said.

“It could be anything from fear to stress,” said Nee, which could be caused by any number of factors.

If the dog is exposed to different training methods by different people, that can lead to confusion, which may also result in aggressive behavior.

The bottom line is: owners and handlers need to be aware of the dog’s body language and figure out what the dog is communicating.

Advertisement

If, for example, the dog is fearful of living in the city and being around a lot of people, it might make sense to move the dog out to a place that’s more suitable.

“If it’s too much, it’s too much,” she said. “You can only control environments so much.”

Imagine being an animal who has been bred to be territorial and protective, and it’s easy to see how the bustling atmosphere of the White House could be hard on a dog, according to Dr. Terri Bright, who leads the behavior services department at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center.

“It sounds a chaotic existence, where there’s always someone coming around a corner who you don’t know,” Bright said in a phone interview. “That kind of unpredictable environment is tough on a dog. That’s hard.”

The Secret Service agents may have a job to protect the president, but the dog has its territorial instincts, too, and may exhibit aggressive behavior toward strangers who appear in “places they deem to be their territory,” Bright said.

If the dog sees anyone cross that imaginary property line — and “the dog decides where that is,” noted Bright, “their guarding tendency is triggered.”

“They may be Secret Service, but the dog says, ‘Nuh-uh. This is my territory,’” said Bright.

If a dog is likely to show aggression toward visitors, or target someone, one way to address the situation and prevent negative encounters is to introduce the dog to the person away from the dog’s property, said Bright.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t work — or if that’s not an option — the dog should be segregated in a different area where there are toys and treats, and maybe even a white noise machine, said Bright.

“People have to make the determination of what the dog is likely to do,” said Bright. “If there’s any risk at all, the dog should be segregated....if the dog wont settle, or if they’re targeting a person, before anyone comes over, the dog should be in another room.”

Bright cited one media report of a specific incident when Commander was standing on the landing of a staircase and barked at a Secret Service officer. The officer then grabbed a chair and held it up in a protective manner, which only “exacerbated” the situation, she said.

Perhaps, in an ideal world, there would be a place where Commander could have separate living quarters where he could be with his trainers and family members, and have “everybody else stay out of there,” said Bright. “But I bet that’s not possible there.”

Have questions about your pet’s behavior? The Animal Rescue League of Boston offers a free pet behavior helpline — for any species of animal — that can be reached at 617-226-5666.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.