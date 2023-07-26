Keep ChatGPT out of the classroom

I’ve been teaching high school English for over 20 years, and I’m used to excuses. My favorite was a student who told me the cloud ate his homework, though he’d plagiarized, too — I later learned he’d copied it from a New Yorker cartoon.

When I explained he’d plagiarized because the words didn’t convey his own ideas, he shrugged. “But a robot can do it for me in seconds,” he said.

“It’s not cheating because no one else wrote it,” one of my ninth-grade students told me last May. He had used ChatGPT, the AI writing tool, to compose his final essay for our freshman English class.

But when my student used ChatGPT on an assignment that asked him to reflect on a role model in his life, I was worried because he’d rushed through an assignment designed for him to figure out who he is and what matters to him.

School work is created for students to think for themselves, discover who they are, and improve their problem-solving skills so they can make good decisions as they get older. When they use ChatGPT, they fly through assignments and miss out on developing critical thinking skills — observing, analyzing, and making clear judgments.

Yet teachers are often told by major media outlets and educational sites to use ChatGPT as “another tool in the teacher toolbox.”

It has become a common refrain that ChatGPT is “a teaching aid” that “unlocks student creativity,” is an “after-hours tutor,” is a “debate sparring partner,” and can help students with outlines and drafts.

But ChatGPT was not designed for schools. We’re taking for granted students’ ability to discern when and when not to use it. Today, an outline. Tomorrow, a final essay.

What’s more concerning, however, is how this technology has changed students’ expectations about school.

Even before ChatGPT’s arrival in November 2022, students were already speeding through school work, the better to get back to their social media feeds. Just last year, for instance, my students hurried through a class conversation about “Raisin in the Sun.” They dispatched in five minutes what, five years ago, took 30. Their increased impatience is more than just typical teenage behavior. They’ve come to expect the immediacy of online experience in the classroom. Last spring, when another student used ChatGPT to write her paper, she looked bewildered when I said “writing process.”

“There is no process,” she said. “Boom. It’s done. Like Googling.”

Using ChatGPT in school leads students to believe they don’t need to think of their own ideas. As a result, they risk feeling unprepared, anxious, and insecure inside and outside of school.

Thinking critically takes more time than posting on Snapchat or watching a TikTok video, yet many of my students treat their schoolwork as though it’s another app to scroll through.

All kinds of writing — all kinds of thinking — begin in the imagination. Writing requires fits and starts and a willingness to fail, to start again, to refine a thought and back it up. Of course, not all of our students aspire to be writers, but they all deserve the opportunity to be thinkers — to believe in themselves and build confidence, to observe and analyze their world.

ChatGPT eliminates the symbiotic relationship between thinking and writing and takes away the developmental stage when students learn to be that most coveted of qualities: original.

Isn’t originality the key to innovation, and isn’t innovation the engine for the 21st century economy, the world our students are preparing to enter?

You can sense the aliveness in the classroom when students use their imagination and generate their own ideas. Their eyes become warm. They’re not afraid to make mistakes, to shape and reshape their ideas. The energy shifts. I’ve seen it happen in their discussions and with stages of the writing process, from brainstorming to drafts to silly stories to final essays. They’re more invested in arguing their points because they’ve thought of them themselves.

Several school districts have banned ChatGPT. And in March, more than 1,000 tech leaders and researchers asked the government to regulate its use. The information AI gathers, they argued, can make it “difficult for people to tell what is right and what is wrong.”

Yet educators are being encouraged to use it with teenagers, who are at a crucial stage of distinguishing between right and wrong, between an original thought and a borrowed one.

I want my students to know their ideas have value, to understand they can rely on themselves and think through problems. It will become increasingly difficult for them to develop these skills the more ChatGPT mimics it for them. Understanding who they are begins with knowing what they think. ChatGPT might be able to do a lot, but it can’t do that. Keep it out of the classroom.

Liz Shulman teaches English at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill., and in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University. She is working on a book of stories from the classroom.