The chatbot will see you now

Long before ChatGPT made headlines, Peter Lee, Dr. Isaac “Zak” Kohane, and Carey Goldberg were among a small group of people who gained early access to a powerful new class of artificial intelligence software programs.

Lee heads up Microsoft Research, Kohane is chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School, and Goldberg is a longtime health and science journalist who has worked at the Boston Globe and WBUR.

Starting last year, the three got a sneak preview of GPT-4 — which is a more advanced version of ChatGPT — because medicine is considered an area that could dramatically benefit from the development of so-called large language model AI.

In the spring, they released a book, “The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond,” on what they learned playing around with the program. They, like many people who have used large language models, came away stunned by the software’s sophistication.

Kohane and Goldberg are guests on the latest episode of my new podcast “Say More,” which you can find at globe.com/saymore and wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple and Spotify. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Here are five takeaways from our conversation:

GPT-4 is more knowledgeable than most doctors. Kohane tested the software to see if it could diagnose the rarest of diseases. “This program that knows nothing about medicine was having this fluid conversation, not this stuttering pigeon-talk conversation at best that you can have with Siri, but a fluid human conversation about expert performance that literally only dozens of doctors could do well,” he said.

AI is not going to replace doctors, at least not all of them. “One of the conclusions that we make in the book is that at least for now, there really must always be a human in the loop,” Goldberg said. Still, doctors need to embrace the technology or risk being left behind. “AI is not going to replace radiologists, but radiologists who use AI are going to replace radiologists who don’t,” she said.

Kohane — who is a computer scientist and pediatric endocrinologist — also emphasized that AI for the foreseeable future should not make medical decisions by itself. “That’s why in our book, we insist, ‘trust, but verify,’ " Kohane said. “We need to have a human being that is the final filter and determiner of whether any action is taken.”

Still, he sees AI forever changing the patient-doctor relationship into one in which GPT-4 becomes the “third member” to create a “triad.”

Global access to health care. Goldberg notes that half of humanity does not have access to quality health care, but she believes that generative AI can change that. “You can imagine in these many remote poor villages where people have no health care at all,” she said. “Someone has a cell phone, they then have access to the world’s entire store of medical information.”

The real revolution may be in reducing paperwork. When we think of the potential of AI, we often leap to the idea of curing cancer. In reality, GPT-4′s biggest contribution in the near future revolves around streamlining tasks, such as billing and authorizing claims.

“Thirty percent of our enormous health care costs are due to administrative overhead,” Kohane said. “If that can be automated, which it can through these use of large language models, it’s billions of dollars” in savings.

Reduce burnout among doctors and nurses. Studies have shown that doctors spend about half their time seeing patients and the other half filling out paperwork and doing other administrative work. Using AI can help reduce burnout and attrition in the health care workforce.

“It could really make being a healthcare provider much better, which would be really good for patients,” Goldberg said. “You can retain a lot more health care providers, and they’re likelier to be happier.”

