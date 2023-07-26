Israel is the canary in the coal mine for liberal democracy

While walking home from a protest in Ra’anana opposing the government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary and weaken the Supreme Court, I was suddenly blocked by two angry men. I was dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the statement “Without democracy, there is no academia” while holding a large Israeli flag, when one jeered at me, “The right wing will only become stronger,” adding that, “Soon, people like you will be thrown in prison.”

Today, as Israel’s social fabric is perilously close to completely unraveling in the aftermath of the passage of the first of many laws that will fundamentally change the character of the state, I now understand how prophetic their words actually were. And not just for Israel — but for any liberal democracy.

In today’s volatile world, even in democracies far stronger and more established than Israel’s, it takes only one determined leader to exploit our increasingly polarized societies, where fake news runs rampant and most political understanding relies only on the latest Twitter post to change the rules of the game swiftly and threaten democracy.

It has been astounding how the most religious and extremist government in the history of Israel has quickly succeeded in bringing the country to a critical juncture whereby the beginning of the end of judicial review (a critical check in Israeli democracy, which lacks a constitution) has just been enacted. Not wasting even a moment, the government has already announced what comes next: increasing repression of the country’s free press; additional powers granted to the rabbinical courts; backtracking on women’s rights; and more. And this is only the beginning. Impervious to the fact that a majority of Israelis surveyed strongly objects, the leadership is hell-bent on dismantling the foundations of the country’s 75-year-old democracy.

In this battle to transform the system, all means are considered legitimate: calling the country’s reservists, who are opposed to the judicial reform, traitors and labeling the hundreds of thousands of law-abiding, tax-paying protesters as anarchists. Months of protests have been met with curious indifference by most of the free world and by allegations of policy brutality at home.

What can happen in Israel can (and already has) happened in other parts of the world. One need look no further than to the democratic backsliding in Hungary and Poland to see where the slippery slope began. The danger is that nobody knows where it will end. Some may argue that the United States is immune to this fate due to the fact that it has a Constitution and a deeply entrenched democratic tradition of nearly 250 years. Yet look at what has happened to the Supreme Court and the fact that women’s reproductive rights have already been severely curtailed. Donald Trump has strongly hinted at the changes he intends to make to the system if he wins the next presidential election.

No country is safe from the impending tsunami of democratic backsliding. Israel is the canary in the coal mine for the health of liberal democracy around the world. We ignore its fate at our own peril.

Alisa Rubin Peled is a senior lecturer in government and the founding academic director of the Argov Fellows Program in Leadership and Democracy at Reichman University. She is also a visiting research scholar at the International Business School at Brandeis University.