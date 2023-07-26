Let’s celebrate Black Women’s Equal Pay Day by bringing an end to it

But this year the occasion is more somber as opponents of workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are using the recent Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in colleges and universities to threaten employers with litigation if they dare try to ensure Black women and other marginalized workers get a fair shake.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is never a cause for celebration. The date , which this year falls on July 27, represents the number of additional days into the current year Black women would need to work on average to earn what white men made the year before.

Advertisement

The high court majority’s view of constitutional color-blindness is, of course, completely out of step with the reality of America, where race and gender still matter immensely —– whether it comes to voting rights, access to reproductive health care, or the enduring wage gap.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

And since our society just can’t quit misogynoir, and our courts won’t help, lawmakers need to step up and protect Black women.

“Racism and sexism continue to define and devalue the work that women do, particularly the work that Black women do,” said Jocelyn Frye, president of the nonprofit advocacy group the National Partnership for Women & Families.

Over the course of a 40-year career, the wealth gap costs the average Black woman in America just shy of $1 million, according to a report by the Center for American Progress coauthored by Frye. One major reason is that Black women are scarcely found in the country’s highest-earning fields yet are overrepresented in positions where they tend to be underpaid, including caregiving, teaching, hospitality, and customer service.

“We continue to live in an environment where care, and caregiving, is are treated as having little or no value,” Frye said in an interview. “And we continue to live in an environment where women, and particularly Black women, are often segregated into jobs that pay lower wages and have fewer benefits.”

Advertisement

The good news is that we know laws and policies protecting workers and families are effective ways to protect the most marginalized workers, including Black women. Just taking a look at where Black Women’s Equal Pay Day has fallen in the past several years bears that out.

While the date had fallen somewhere in mid-summer for years, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Black women workers hard. In 2021, the date fell on Aug. 3. In 2022, it took Black women until Sept. 21 to catch up to white men’s 2021 earnings.

But pandemic relief efforts, including the American Rescue Plan Act, helped to pull and keep millions of Americans out of poverty. And it had a particularly dramatic impact on people in jobs where Black women as well as Latinas and Native women are overrepresented, such as restaurant servers, fast food workers, hotel clerks, and housekeeping cleaners, according to an analysis by the National Women’s Law Center, aptly titled “Hard Work Is Not Enough.” So now we are observing the date in July once again. But that’s not good enough.

We can’t expect an economic bailout for low-wage workers, as badly as one is needed. And other obvious actions lawmakers could take to tackle gender and racial pay inequities — like raising the minimum wage and passing the Paycheck Fairness Act — have for years been stymied by Republican opposition.

Advertisement

But there can and should be bipartisan support for pay transparency laws, requiring employers to fess up about their pay scales to employees, prospective hires, and state and federal officials. Pay secrecy foments inequity by allowing pay disparities to be cloaked, robbing women and people of color of the information they need to demand the salaries they deserve, and depriving state and local officials of the data they need to punish job discrimination.

Such transparency legislation, which ranges from measures requiring salaries be posted in job descriptions to laws requiring salary information be disclosed to state officials, has been enacted or passed in eight states. They’ve been filed in many others, including in Massachusetts — where it has been perennially introduced, though not yet passed. Come on, Beacon Hill.

Transparency laws alone won’t solve the problem, but an analysis by the Center for American Progress shows that they have promise in being part of a comprehensive solution to gender and racial pay inequities.

So as we mark Black Women’s Equal Pay Day on Thursday — and Latina Equal Pay Day on Oct. 5 and Native Women’s Equal Pay Day on Nov. 30 — let’s remind our lawmakers that we want a country where these commemorations are no longer needed.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.