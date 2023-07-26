Courts often stand in the way of abuse victims’ path to safety

Re “A story that must end” (Metro, July 20): Columnist Yvonne Abraham writes of the killing of Nancy Hanson of Newton, allegedly by her husband. She lists three other recent victims in other cases. This is one of the most preventable, predictable, and deeply traumatic tragedies that continues in US culture.

What we know about domestic abusers, their patterns of coercive control, and post-traumatic stress disorder has advanced. However, state agencies, the work of probate and family courts, and protective practices have not.

In a 2021 study on violence against women published in Sage Journals, titled “Spatial and Temporal Distance Between the Victim and Offender as a Factor in Protective Order Violations: How Much Distance Is Enough?” Lawrence L. Bench et al. found that protective orders were only marginally protective and that “results indicated that the percent of protective order violations was reduced to virtually zero when the victim and offender lived 25 miles or more apart.”