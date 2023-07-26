Planes, trains, and automobiles … and water taxis, driverless cars …

For true innovation in transportation, we don’t need to look all that far. E-bikes are growing like mad in Europe, especially in cities that added protected bike lanes. Rather than paving over perfectly good rail lines — those that can be easily used for regional rail — how about we take away one driving lane on the Mass. Pike and give it to buses? How about increasing our investment in bike lanes while finalizing the statewide e-bike rebate that has been passed but not yet budgeted? Take a look at the work that MassBike is doing in getting e-bikes to people in Worcester . Not only does it take cars off the road, thus improving traffic, but it does so in a way that reduces carbon emissions.

How does paving over railroad tracks qualify as “innovation”? We tried that before, in the 20th century, when cities like ours paved over streetcar lines in favor of buses. We’re still paying the price for that decision. Scott Kirsner’s July 19 column (“When the going gets tough… : From paving commuter rail tracks to Watertown water shuttles, innovators are dreaming up solutions for Boston’s transportation woes,” Business) offers nothing that will actually help move transportation forward.

Advancements like autonomous vehicles are fun to think about for the distant future, but solving our transportation problems doesn’t require far-off thinking. To move forward, there are things we need to do right now, such as invest in the MBTA, including updating tracks and stations. We need more bike lanes and incentives to get people on e-bikes, just as with electric car purchases. And we need to increase housing density in places where people can truly go about their lives by walking or biking, thereby reducing car trips.

We must do the simpler things today.

Chuck Tanowitz

West Newton





Let’s not think too far outside the box. This teen just wants a reliable T ride to school.

Many problems need an innovative solution, but the “entrepreneurs” highlighted in Scott Kirsner’s Innovation Economy column are looking too far outside the box to fix Boston’s transit woes. From interesting (water shuttles) to quixotic (self-driving cars), one word can describe all: unnecessary. Most of these ideas are replacing trains that can move thousands with transit that moves a dozen. Instead of looking for fantasy solutions to make the rich few move faster, we should be investing in improving our existing rail network.

I’m a teenager, and I rely on the MBTA to get to school. I’d much prefer fast, frequent buses over a utopian personal pod, because fixing the T is actionable. Let’s focus on practical ways to move everyone quickly. That is how we can tackle Boston’s transportation problems.

Amedeo Bettauer

Brookline





Shuttle from T’s Airport Station is a slow zone

With all the announcements about using public transportation to get to and from Logan Airport during the Sumner Tunnel shutdown, transit riders should know that the weak link in such a trip is not necessarily the T. It might be the lousy shuttle service between the Blue Line’s Airport Station and the terminals.

The last three times we used the service, we had to wait at the T station for 8 to 10 minutes for a bus to come. When it did come, it was immediately overcrowded, and then it sat for another 4 minutes before departing. Then it went to the rental car terminal and sat there for 5 minutes or more before proceeding to the terminals, leaving behind people waiting there who could not fit into the overfilled bus.

The poor shuttle bus service at the airport is not new. I travel frequently, and I noted the declining service starting at least a year before COVID-19.

Irving Bigio

Brookline