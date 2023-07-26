NAACP must embrace the legacy of ‘abolition democracy’

That year represented the centennial anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation and Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders urged President John F. Kennedy to issue a renewed call for freedom at the start of the year. Kennedy hesitated until racial fires in Birmingham, Ala., the citadel of white supremacy in the old Confederacy, forced him, alongside his younger brother and closest political confidante, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, to confront the crisis of race and democracy with courage and candor. King’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail” chastised white liberals (including, without naming them, those in the White House) as being more committed to order than peace at the expense of the nation’s soul.

The NAACP Convention arrives in Boston this week as the nation readies to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom next month . 1963 is the unofficial start of the 1960s, a decade that witnessed days of hope and years of tumultuous, world historic, and at times violent social and political transformation that centered around the struggle for Black citizenship and dignity.

The year proved a time of both testing and reckoning, with President Kennedy experiencing his finest moment as a statesman on June 11. JFK’s televised racial justice speech remains one for the ages; in less than 20 minutes the president offered a seminar on racial injustice, a sermon on the moral reasoning why the recognition of Black humanity proved essential to democracy, and a civics lesson on consensus building in an era of racial hatred, segregation, and violence that belied the outward face of the postwar liberal order.

Six decades later the state of Black America looks, in certain ways, eerily like 1963. The NAACP arrives in Boston underneath a gathering storm of racial backlash. If 1963 represented a year of crossroads amid the nation’s Second Reconstruction — a period where efforts to institutionalize Black citizenship and dignity might falter and fade or push through to unprecedented breakthroughs — 2023 appears to be a similar point of inflection during this Third Reconstruction. This latest period of Reconstruction can be traced back to the 2008 election of Barack Obama, with the rise of Black Lives Matter protests in 2013, the ascent of Donald Trump and MAGA in 2016, and the political reckonings of 2020 serving as hinge moments in this unfolding historical epoch. We have all witnessed since 2008 — and especially since George Floyd’s public execution on May 25, 2020 — searing juxtapositions that have marked all three periods of Reconstruction.

In fact, the NAACP’s founding in 1909 grew out of the ashes of the First Reconstruction, which unfolded from the freedom dreams of 1865 until its violent denouement via the Wilmington, N.C., white riot of 1898 that represents the first successful domestic political coup in American history. The NAACP helped resurrect the emancipationist legacy of the Civil War; organized biracial committees for justice; filed lawsuits in support of voting rights and racial integration; lobbied for an anti-lynching bill that only recently became law; and raised money and material and physical resources to aid the resurgence of multiracial democracy that came to its fullest flowering after 1963.

This year, the NAACP must embrace the legacy of “abolition democracy” bequeathed to the organization by one of its founders, W.E.B. Du Bois, the brilliant Black scholar, civil rights activist, and founding editor of the NAACP’s Crisis Magazine. The title referred to the crisis of race and democracy that remains at the heart of our contemporary troubles.

Du Bois’ 1934 classic “Black Reconstruction in America,” remains the most important work ever produced about the most consequential period in our nation’s history. It defied the “Lost Cause” renderings of the Civil War that smeared abolitionists such as Thaddeus Stevens, the Pennsylvania congressman and chairman of the House and Way Means Committee during the war and a leading figure of the Radical Republicans (so-called because of their fealty to ensuring dignity and citizenship for Black folk), as lunatics. Instead, “Black Reconstruction” examines the ways in which newly freed Black women and men became co-architects of a reimagined multiracial democracy expansive and inclusive enough for all people.

John F. Kennedy, amid the tumult of the spring of 1963′s civil rights revolution, confessed to Bobby Kennedy and close advisers that he, at Harvard, had been fed these lies; a deception he didn’t fully comprehend until his dealings with Mississippi Governor Ross Barnett during the Ole Miss crisis in 1962 and Alabama governor and leading segregationist George Wallace in 1963.

The onslaught of racial backlash is rooted in an ongoing battle between Reconstructionist supporters of multiracial democracy and Redemptionist supporters of the white supremacy and the Lost Cause. The struggle now, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of 1963, is how to win the narrative war for the nation’s soul.

Attacks on voting rights, reproductive justice, and the freedom to teach Black history and the end of affirmative action are only the latest policy assaults facing Black America. BLM protests in 2020 were indeed a great national awakening. Social justice protesters managed — with the aid of “The 1619 Project”; the work of Black feminist scholars such as Kimberlé Crenshaw; the voting rights organizing of Stacey Abrams; and the grass-roots sit-ins, lie-downs, die-ins, and brunch disruptions of Black Lives Matter demonstrations — to tell a compelling story related to the reimagining of public safety, the abolishing of prisons, and the need to transition America’s economy from a system based on punishment, criminalization, segregation, and premature death of Black folk to one capable of investing in jobs, schools, neighborhoods, mental and physical wellness, and wealth creation for generations of Black Americans.

What are sometimes mislabeled as culture wars are, in fact, very real political struggles over the meaning of democracy, citizenship, and dignity. The through line of all three periods of Reconstruction in America remain the same: reconstructionist vs. redemptionist.

The anger over the “1619 Project” alongside the critical race theory hoax that has resulted in legislation banning books, eliminating whole fields of historical inquiry, and legitimizing a “Gone with the Wind” and “Birth of a Nation” disfigurement of American history is about the present and future of America.

Our democracy is on the road to authoritarian ruin, 160 years after what President Abraham Lincoln at Gettysburg characterized as a “new birth of freedom.” Lincoln spoke too soon. Despite the deaths of over 700,000 Americans through four bloody years of war, freedom remained elusive. It still does.

The NAACP convening in Boston, a headquarters of abolition during the 19th century, is significant. Beyond sweeping policy proposals in defense of voting rights, reproductive justice, reimagining public safety, and restoring history to public education lays an undiscovered country. One where issues of reparations, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights, guaranteed income, health care, environmental justice, and more await.

We can, against all odds, build the beloved community free of racism, poverty, militarism, materialism, and violence that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned. This requires us to tell each other and the nation a story about the strength, resilience, and endurance of American democracy through three periods of Reconstruction that have witnessed both triumphant breakthroughs and tragic, often violent, setbacks. A nation, like people, can be two things at once. American history features a legacy at once abolitionist and proslavery, integrationist and Jim Crow, reconstructionist and redemptionist. The stories we tell about ourselves inform the health and welfare of our democratic institutions. Each lie, elision, falsehood, and myth weaken the aperture of our collective democratic vision.

Boston itself contains these dualities as both a site of abolitionist protests in the 19th century and segregationist violence during the 1960s and 1970s and the place where, in 2004, a 42-year-old state senator from Illinois challenged the entire nation to, for one evening at least, dream with him of a freedom beyond emancipation. To look upon America as a place where all things are possible, not despite our past, but because of it. Barack Obama told us a new, however incomplete, story of us, and the nation, for a time, responded with unexpected grace.

Now is the time to dig deeper than we ever have before so we can share the rich, difficult, triumphant, and tragic, but ultimately hopeful story of a reconstructionist vision of America; one that builds consensus through historical truths that remind us that, in this nation, freedom is never given but earned through our collective responsibility to one another. This interconnected web of mutuality, what King called the “world house,” is needed now more than ever.

We commence by simply sharing the hard-earned truth that Black America’s story in the final analysis belongs to us all.

Peniel E. Joseph teaches history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book is “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century.”