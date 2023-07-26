Ed Markey sees big progress on green energy

Well, Markey is a guy who inevitably gets up on the sunny side of the bed. Even after a month when an El Nino weather pattern and human-caused climate change have combined to deliver a meteorological mugging to much of the world, he’s optimistic about the effort to forestall the worst effects of global warming.

Mostly because he sees the climate provisions in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act working much better than even he had hoped.

A deep dive into its effects by the investment bank Credit Suisse concluded that between tax breaks, grants, and loan guarantees, federal investment will be more than $800 billion. That means the total of public and private spending leveraged by the bill would be almost $1.7 trillion. That, it hardly needs be said, is a very large push green-ward.

Get ¡Mira! by Marcela García A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience — and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

Some Democrats are screaming hypocrisy because Republicans who voted against the package are now showing up for clean-energy ribbon cuttings. For his part, Markey chuckles good-naturedly, saying it shows that Republicans want to be associated with the jobs coming from clean energy. Further, the fact that many of the anticipated jobs are expected to be in red states means it will be harder to repeal those federal incentives the next time the GOP is in a political position to do so.

Advertisement

“From my perspective, nothing could be better than seeing hundreds of thousands new clean energy jobs being put in place in purple and red states,” he said. “As the benefits go out into their communities, we are building natural political indigenous opposition to repealing the IRA.”

He sees the fact that GOP House members now have a Conservative Climate Caucus as a long overdue concession to reality, though he offers this caveat: Thus far, that caucus has been more interested in unproven or futuristic approaches than in wind, solar, electric vehicles, batteries, and the like, already existing and proven technologies. Indeed, in spring maneuvering and posturing, the GOP-led House voted for a fossil fuel-based bill that would repeal key parts of the Democratic climate package. That measure has gone nowhere in the Senate.

Advertisement

“I do believe that there are more Republicans who find it impossible to deny that climate change is happening,” Markey said. “But it is very hard to find Republicans who want to subsidize the realistic solutions to the problem.”

That is, the technologies that are working. In 2009, the United States had only a little more than 36 gigawatts of installed wind and solar power. We now have almost 228 gigawatts, which amounts to 14 percent of US electricity generation. As a point of reference, one gigawatt is enough energy for about 750,000 homes. Solar power capacity is projected to jump by more than 30 gigawatts in each of the next two years, while wind is expected to jump by 6 gigawatts this year and 7 gigawatts in the next year, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Including hydropower, renewables constituted about one-quarter of total electricity generation in 2022. Power produced through natural gas-fired generation remains the biggest single source of electricity at about 39 percent. Nuclear, which remains essential, provided 20 percent. So did coal, which must be phased out rapidly.

Advertisement

But what of the concern about which House Republicans recently queried US climate envoy John Kerry: the differential greenhouse gas reduction targets for the United States, China, and India? The conservative critique is that that’s economically unfair to the United States.

There, Markey is both internationally broad-minded and politically pragmatic. He noted that, cumulatively, the United States has been responsible for the plurality of greenhouse gas emissions. Thus from the perspective of China and India, insisting that they abide by the same timetable for reductions would be tantamount to demanding they forgo some of the wealth that comes from achieving our level of economic development.

Yet Markey believes the array of green-energy progress catalyzed by the Inflation Reduction Act will push those nations to move quickly in the same direction or risk losing out. “This law gives us the credibility we need,” he said. “As years go by, we’ll have more political, economic, and moral authority at the table to tell these other countries that they must move as well.”

So what to conclude about the senator’s view of things? First, he has a long and laudable history of being well ahead of the curve on climate change. Second, if optimism were energy, Ed Markey would be a vital renewable power source unto himself.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.