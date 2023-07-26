Benches empty during Rangers’ rout of Astros

Tempers were hot earlier in the game. Both benches were warned in the third inning after Houston’s Framber Valdez hit Semien in the left shoulder with the first pitch of his at-bat. The Rangers’ Andrew Heaney had hit Yordan Alvarez in the right shoulder with a pitch in the first inning.

Following his grand slam, García and Marcus Semien exchanged words with Martín Maldonado. That led to the benches and bullpens emptying. No punches were thrown in the scrum around home plate, but Maldonado and Semien were ejected.

HOUSTON — Adolis García hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fifth inning and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers slugged four homers in a 13-5 win over the Houston Astros in a tense game Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Semien, Nathaniel Lowe, and Sam Huff also homered for Texas, which avoided a three-game sweep and held on to its two-game lead over the Astros in the division.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Lowe hit a two-run homer in the third.

Texas got to Valdez (8-7) for four more runs in the fourth. Leody Taveras had a two-run single and Semien hit a two-run homer. Maldonado appeared to exchange words with Semien, who held his finger to his mouth, following the home run.

Huff hit a solo home run to begin the fifth.

Semien had three hits, and Lowe and Taveras each had two hits and three RBIs.

Heaney (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.

Valdez allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits in a season-low 3⅔ innings. The 29-year-old lefthander has allowed at least four runs in three straight starts.

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer in the first, and Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer in the ninth for Houston.

Jose Altuve and Alvarez returned to the Astros’ lineup. Altuve, who had been out since July 4 with a left oblique strain, went 0 for 3. Alvarez, who missed 39 games with a right oblique injury, went 1 for 2 with a double.