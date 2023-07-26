Bill O’Brien is already scoring points with Patriots’ offensive players

“I love his attitude,” Brown said. “I think he speaks a language that will get everybody fired up and excited to play ball.

The veteran left tackle, who was on the field Wednesday for the Patriots’ first training camp workout of the summer, was asked about the return of the coordinator and his potential impact on the offense. He didn’t mince words.

“He just brings excitement and energy to the whole room. The whole building, honestly. I love it.”

Brown was asked what fans can expect to see from the offense in 2023.

“I think they can expect to see traditional Patriots football,” he said. “You guys know [O’Brien] has been here before, and he’s going to bring that attitude back. Guys are just excited to play for him, and for each other.”

Quarterback Mac Jones echoed Brown’s sentiments, saying that while it was only one day, he’s been happy with the result so far.

“I’m definitely excited,” said Jones, who will be working with his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. “I definitely think we have a lot of stuff to work on. I just feel like we have a good mojo going. But at the end of the day, it’s the first day, and we have to stack good days together.”

Jones showed real frustration with the offense last year under Matt Patricia. He was asked about the change in coordinators, and how it might energize him.

“For me, I’m self-motivated,” he said. “All those things come from within. I’m just trying to be the best version of me, and I hope my teammates can see that I just grind it out, and hopefully, I can bring a lot of people along with me.

“That’s the big thing, right? You’re the quarterback. And at the end of the day, when we’re on the field, they need to feel confident in me, and I need to feel confident in them. I think that’s built through trust.

“I think that’s the big word here at this training camp — trust. That’s going to come through trial and error. It’s going to come through good and bad. It’s not always going to be great. It’s having a positive mind-set and staying the course and running my race and bringing people along with me.”

Zoned in

With padded practices not starting for another few days, the closest thing to full-speed football came in red zone work toward the end of the workout. It was an area in which the Patriots struggled mightily last season; their 42.2 red zone touchdown percentage was worst in the league.

There was some good give-and-take — Kyle Dugger picked off Jones on a ball meant for new tight end Mike Gesicki — and the offense did get some shots in, marking a step in the right direction.

“A lot of defenses, they let you get down there, and then, when you get down there, they want to shut you down,” said Jones. “To be able to go against our defense, which is very multiple and does a lot compared to other teams, it’s good to experience it.”

First-hand knowledge

New offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has already made his mark with the veterans, including Brown and David Andrews.

“I think he’s very passionate,” Andrews said. “He’s very fiery. He’s been demanding of guys. I think that’s important.”

“It’s been lovely,” Brown said. “I think he brings a newer, younger attitude to the offensive line position. He changes some things that we do individually and a position group. I think it’ll fare well for us as individuals and as a whole.”

Brown welcomes the chance to be coached by a former player like Klemm, who was an offensive lineman in New England from 2000-04.

“I think it definitely goes a long way, because he definitely understands what goes on out there between those lines,” Brown said. “It’s one thing for somebody to hold a clicker or a marker in the classroom, but [he is] somebody who’s actually played. They understand both sides.”

What’s the deal?

Brown, who is headed into the final year of his contract, was asked about possibly signing a new deal. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he replied. “I don’t know what’s going on or what conversations are taking place. I’m just doing what’s asked of me, and what’s necessary for me to be deserving of [a new deal].” … Safety Adrian Phillips expressed support for Jack Jones, a teammate who is facing gun charges. “It’s just all support and being there for your brother,” he said. “If your brother is going through something, he needs his family there to support him and help him in any way we can. And that’s what we try to do.” … Robert Kraft was in attendance, and at one point he stopped to chat with Bill Belichick … Thursday’s practice is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., and will run until 11:30 a.m. Gates are set to open at 8 a.m. For more information, check out patriots.com/trainingcamp.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.