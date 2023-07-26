Body and mind told him it was time to retire, and Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins’ most complete center ever, listened

“I’m a very intuitive guy,” said the now former Bruins center, who bid his career farewell late Wednesday morning at the Garden. “I feel like I always listen to my instincts and my heart and it just felt like it was time for me to move on. “I wish I could play forever and never have to do this, but as you know, eventually you have to move on … the body tells you some things sometimes.”

In the end, those two voices told him it was time to go. The day had arrived. Time for Patrice Bergeron -Cleary to navigate life elsewhere than on a 200-foot patch of ice framed by wins, losses, points, short walls, and sky-high hopes.

Like for most, even la crème de la crème like Patrice Bergeron, body and mind make the decision.

Advertisement

And then, with the clock on Causeway Street reading 12:12 p.m. on July 26, 2023, the most complete center in Bruins history officially capped his final performance on the third floor of TD Garden.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Just down the hallway from where Bergeron said goodbye, the Garden’s cement floor was stripped bare, its huge Spoked B still weeks from being painted across center ice for the start of the 2023-24 season. Other than the intermittent clank tap of a Garden worker’s tool, it was a quiet summer’s day, tinged with the somber, albeit inevitable, moment of goodbye.

A new iteration of Bruins hockey awaits, one no doubt different and undeniably more challenging, with Bergeron gone.

“It will be a nice change,” mused Bergeron, 38, with 1,464 games on his NHL odometer, “to just be able to be the Uber driver for the family.”

Bergeron will be back one day soon, date to be determined, to see his No. 37 retired to the rafters (“That’s a no-brainer, right?” team president Cam Neely said).

Advertisement

In three years (mandatory waiting period), in November 2026, he’ll pull on the tailored blue jacket and gold ring at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Easier to believe that water doesn’t freeze at 32 degrees than to to think he’s not a first-ballot HHOF-er.

Other than that, at least in the immediate, the 38-year-old “Bergy” has nothing booked in his weekly, monthly, or yearly planner. After an estimated career earnings of just under $100 million, he has his eye set on being a husband, a father to four young kids, and remaining reasonably fit without the pressure of summer ending and training camp starting. It would have been his 20th NHL season, but No. 19 was enough. His body and mind told him so.

“It will be nice,” he said, after being asked if he felt good about relinquishing some of the game’s grind, “not to have like a schedule or an end game, if you will. And we’ll see, maybe I’ll need something like Z [Zdeno Chara] … he ran a marathon [immediately following retirement]. Obviously, the competitive nature is always going to be there.”

Perhaps a future in coaching? Over the last five to six years, whenever the topic of retirement came up, Bergeron shot down the idea of working behind a bench. That hasn’t changed. At least it hadn’t, less than 90 days after shuffling off Garden ice following the first-round loss to Florida in the playoffs.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I don’t think [coaching] is in the cards for now,” he said. “I mean, never say never, and we’ll see what can happen eventually. But for now I have a lot of catching up to do at home.”

He only sounded definitive about the Bergerons living at least one more year in the Boston burbs. After that, it could be time to move everyone back to Quebec City, to live among extended family. But again, he noted, no need to decide that now.

“It’s also an easy drive or an easy flight,” he said. “So we’ll make it work.”

Bergeron arrived in Boston as an unknown from Quebec, the 45th pick in the 2003 draft, another anonymous 18-year-old to trickle out of the endless pipeline of starry-eyed teenaged dreamers.

His game was ahead of his English, so much so that then-coach Mike Sullivan had not the slightest reluctance in plugging him right into the varsity lineup. His No. 1 asset: he knew where to be on the ice. For the next two decades, he was never out of place, the rare savant in terms of spatial awareness and anticipation.

“It’s a gift, really,” said Neely, speaking in present tense of a career now in the past, “When you watch him play, he’s always in the right place on the defensive side or the offensive side. Rarely do you find him where he should not be on the ice. That’s a gift, whether it’s a God gift or you learn it … but over the years he figured out how to play the game.”

Advertisement

For Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and the rest of the front office cognoscenti, the Herculean task now — la tache impossible — will be to figure out life going forward without Bergeron. It will be a topic for weeks, months, and seasons to come — for fans, media, and sports radio yakmasters.

There will be no like-for-like replacement, because not even an AI hockey app could concoct a second Bergeron with the same skill set, IQ, awareness, and unremitting competitiveness. In that sense, the closest the game has ever seen was Brett Hull following in his father Bobby’s footsteps, the Golden Brett a virtual duplicate of the Golden Jet.

“I think the one thing I’ll definitely say is I left everything out there,” said Bergeron, when asked what his legacy might be. “I have no regrets on anything, and I gave my all.”

He gave until the end, until time ran out, 19 seasons in the books, 12:12 on the clock. Bruins fans soon will start their hopes anew, richer for having witnessed a career well played to the final shift.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.