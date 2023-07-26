Designated Players drive Revolution to Leagues Cup romp over Atletico San Luis

Thanks to the team’s three DPs, plus recently-acquired midfielders Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye, the Revolution matched up technically with San Luis, which sits tied for sixth place in Liga MX and will face a must-win match at the New York Red Bulls Saturday.

The Revolution (1-0-1, 4 points) will play a second-round game against either Atlas, New York City FC, or Toronto FC next week (date, site TBA).

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution went full-on Designated Players in their 5-1 Leagues Cup win over Atletico San Luis Wednesday night. Carles Gil provided the playmaking, one of his passes leading to an own goal; Giacomo Vrioni converted a hat trick; and Gustavo Bou added a goal and assist as the Revolution advanced to the elimination phase of the tournament.

Advertisement

This was the second time all three Revolution DPs were in the starting lineup this season, and fourth game in two years.

Vrioni opened the scoring in the 15th minute, finishing off a Bou-Harkes give-and-go. Kaye and Gil combined to start the sequence, Bou making a move on the left wing, then touching on for Vrioni’s one-timer inside the left post.

Mateo Klimowicz equalized in the 22d minute for the visitors, volleying from 25 yards off a corner kick. San Luis earned a corner kick off Andrew Farrell, and another as Djordje Petrovic parried Ricardo Chavez’ close-range header.

Bou broke the deadlock from just inside the penalty area off a failed clearance of a Brandon Bye cross in the 29th minute. The Revolution extended the lead on a Julio Cesar Dominguez own goal in the 32nd minute, set up as Gil found DeJuan Jones for a cross.

A minute later, Petrovic’s kick save on Klimowicz preserved the two-goal advantage. Then, Vrioni’s second goal upped the lead to 4-1, concluding a 3-on-3 breakaway involving Bou and Gil. Jones’ takeaway off Vitinho started the break from the Revolution penalty area, his clearance deflecting to Gil. Vrioni then fired unmarked after Gil dummied on Bou’s pass near the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Vrioni made it 5-1 in the 60th minute, finishing a Brandon Bye cross after a buildup involving Bou and Gil.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.