In farewell remarks, Patrice Bergeron says it was ‘just time for me to kind of move on’

He leaves 20 years later having left an indelible mark on Boston and the Bruins — the organization he played his entire career with.

Patrice Bergeron arrived in the big city as a teenager with big hopes and dreams and even bigger odds of sticking with the varsity.

The Bruins captain met with the media Wednesday at TD Garden, a place he called home for 19 seasons, a day after announcing he was closing the professional hockey chapter of his life.

“It was a combination of things, I don’t think I can say it was one thing, or there was one particular time that made me really make that decision,” said Bergeron, who turned 38 Monday. “I think it was more over time I knew that.

Advertisement

“So before, when I signed this past summer, I knew it was one year, uh, I was leaving [it open] that it might be my last year. So, the whole year I was kind of preparing for that. And over time, with the body and realizing that it was just time for me to kind of move on.”

Bergeron, the Bruins captain for the last three seasons, said there were multiple thoughts that he pondered but several factors stood out.

“Obviously, the main thing is probably the body and spending more time with the family,” said Bergeron, who welcomed his fourth child this summer. “I told myself that for me, I wanted to play the game at the highest level that I could, and I felt like I wanted to kind of leave on top of my game and feeling good.”

The end of an era at TD Garden Share WATCH: Reporter Kevin Paul Dupont breaks down Patrice Bergeron’s retirement news, from his legacy in Boston to what the Bruins will look like without him.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.