On the first day of Patriots training camp, attendance is up and drama is down

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who did not participate during any of the spring practices open to the media, returned to action.

Cornerback Jack Jones, who pleaded not guilty to multiple weapons charges following an arrest at Logan Airport in June, took the field amid his ongoing legal situation.

Left tackle Trent Brown returned to his starting spot — and even reported to training camp early — after participating in an extremely limited capacity the last time he was on the field. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also practiced after missing time with a soft-tissue injury.

Advertisement

The Patriots logged almost perfect attendance, with their three absences all expected. Right guard Michael Onwenu and safety Cody Davis remain on the physically unable to perform list, while Calvin Anderson is on the non-football injury list.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But the near-full house was not the only encouraging sign for the Patriots, who hope to bounce back after a frustrating 8-9 season.

The glowing praise for new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien continued. Hired this offseason, O’Brien is expected to be one of the key figures in resetting the passing attack, after the unit regressed last year under the tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“I just feel like we have a good mojo going,” quarterback Mac Jones said.

Jones also addressed the status of his relationship with coach Bill Belichick. By the end of last season, Jones couldn’t hide his frustrations and had multiple on-field outbursts. According to Jones, however, the two are focused on moving forward.

“I think we’re good,” Jones said. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve all talked about is just having a fresh start. I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about. This year, it’s all about just working together, right? You’ve got to come up with a plan and then obviously talk about it and then execute it.”

Advertisement

Practices will become more revealing when the pads come on, but for now, the Patriots sure seem to think they are in a good spot.

Other observations from Day 1 …

▪ After working with the quarterbacks and the offense last season, Judge spent the majority of practice leading special teams drills. Although the team officially lists him as “assistant head coach,” it appears Judge will have a significant role in a familiar domain. His presence is certainly needed, as New England’s special teams, typically an area of strength, took a step back last season.

As another cycle of workouts began, Matthew Slater, Calvin Munson, and Myles Brant (left to right) were along for the ride. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Rookie linebacker Marte Mapu practiced in a red noncontact jersey as he continues to recover from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in February. Mapu, lauded for his defensive versatility, impressed throughout the spring, even in red. Linebacker Matthew Judon also practiced in a limited capacity, spending time on the lower fields that are generally reserved for rehabbing players.

▪ Prior to his arrest, Jack Jones seemed in line for an elevated role on the perimeter. But on Wednesday, he practiced primarily with the backups. Rookie Christian Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones took snaps as the starting boundary cornerbacks, while Myles Bryant played in the slot. A legal update on Jones should come by Aug. 18, his next court date.

Advertisement

▪ The heat didn’t keep away the fans, as practice drew a sizable and enthusiastic crowd. Mac Jones, Smith-Schuster, and Judon garnered the loudest cheers during player arrivals. Owner Robert Kraft also made an appearance, sporting a long-sleeve black button-down shirt as well as black jeans with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

▪ Much of the work took place in the red zone, which is a fitting place to start after the Patriots ranked dead last in red zone conversion percentage last season. The defense dominated the day — another sign the unit is picking up right where it left off. One highlight for the offense: Hunter Henry egging on the crowd after catching a touchdown pass during 11-on-11 drills.

▪ Ty Montgomery was a name to watch during last year’s camp, but an ankle injury in the preseason finale prevented him from seeing the field beyond Week 1. He’s right back in the mix, catching the first touchdown of the day in seven-on-seven drills. Montgomery, who can take snaps as both a running back and wide receiver, could function as the pass-catching third-down back.

▪ Director of player personnel Matt Groh said the Patriots did what “made the most sense” in their failed pursuit of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins visited Gillette Stadium as a free agent before ultimately signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

Advertisement

Asked about missing out on Hopkins, Mac Jones pointed to the tight ends in discussing the team’s offensive firepower. Yes, the Patriots do not have a traditional No. 1 wide receiver, but signs indicate Henry and Mike Gesicki will play important roles and command meaningful targets this season.

▪ As for whether the Patriots might be pursuing free agent running back Dalvin Cook? Groh called the situation “unique,” noting that players of Cook’s caliber are typically not available at this time of year.

“We explore as many options as we can,” he said.

The Patriots also recently worked out veteran running backs Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson, perhaps an indication they are looking to round out the backfield. After the release of James Robinson, Rhamondre Stevenson is the only proven rusher on the roster.

“You can never have too many good players on your team,” Groh said.

▪ The Patriots are spending $201.6 million on their 2023 roster, which ranks 31st in the league, but Groh stressed that the objective has not changed.

“I don’t think our goals are ever going to change around here,” Groh said. “There’s expectations. We fully intend on going out there and competing. We’re doing everything we can to achieve the highest level of success. That’s the standard. The standard is not going to change.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.