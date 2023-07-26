It’s official: Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to 5-year, $304 supermax contract extension, the biggest in NBA history

Brown’s press conference was held at MIT’s Media Lab, in front of more than 100 high school students from the Bridge Program that Brown helped form to create opportunities in science and technology for underrepresented minority communities.

Flanked by Celtics co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, and coach Joe Mazzulla, forward Jaylen Brown smiled as he signed his five-year, $304 million super-max contract extension Wednesday afternoon.

It was certainly a fun moment for the students, but it also symbolized how Brown hopes to have a more lasting impact here after making this long-term commitment to be a Celtic through the 2028-29 season.

“It’s not just about a contract or money or playing basketball,” Grousbeck said. “It’s about making a difference in life, and that’s what Jaylen embodies to me.”

Of course, the money and the stature are not bad, either. Brown’s deal is the most lucrative in NBA history. He became eligible for a super-max, which allows players to be paid up to 35 percent of the total salary cap, when he was named second-team All-NBA this season.

Next year, this extension will be almost certainly be eclipsed by bigger deals, most notably when Brown’s own teammate, Jayson Tatum, becomes eligible for a super-max worth approximately $340 million over five years.

But for now, Brown has signed the biggest deal in NBA history.

“When it first was finalized, the first thing that came to mind is like ‘Dang, look what all you can do with it now. Like how much you can invest into your community, what you can build with it, what you can change, how many lives you can touch and what you can do in real time,’” Brown said. “Those resources that you have, you know, money isn’t everything but the ability to have resources, to put stuff together, to build things, to change things, to have influence, all of that stuff is more inspirational to me than anything, so now is the pressure is like, now I have to build something fitting, something monumental, to reach up to make sense for that astronomical number, but I’m excited to do so.”

