Jennifer Hermoso powers Spain to rout of Zambia and into knockout round

She scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push La Roja past Zambia, 5-0, in Auckland, New Zealand, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round as the Group C representatives.

As she has many times before, Jennifer Hermoso answered the call Wednesday for Spain.

Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play Monday in Wellington, New Zealand, to decide seeding.

Zambia, first-time World Cup participant, was eliminated from moving on, as was Costa Rica.

Advertisement

“I’m very happy to be in the last 16, I’m proud of moments during the game,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said. “And I’m very happy that Spain is a team of 23 football players. We saw that today.”

Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review.

“To score two goals in the World Cup,” Hermoso said. “I will keep that forever.”

Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team.

Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.

The game was played before 20,983 fans in chilly Eden Park, the lowest attendance of the four games played so far in New Zealand’s largest city.

Advertisement

Japan advances past Costa Rica

Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Japan has now qualified for the knockout stage for the fourth time in the nation’s history, including in 2011, when it was the winner after beating the United States; the Americans won a rematch in 2015.

Las Ticas kept the pressure high throughout the match, but the Japanese dominated with precision in ball handling and passes. On Monday, Costa Rica will play fellow Group C eliminated side Zambia in its finale.

Mina Tanaka passed the ball to Naomoto, who dribbled past a Costa Rican defender before scoring on outstretched goalkeeper Daniela Solera in the 25th minute. Fujino then snuck the ball in on an angle into the far left corner of the net. Costa Rican defenders Maria Paula Elizondo and Mariana Benavides failed to stop Fujino on the second goal.

“There are some players who are at the World Cup for the first time, but they are so energetic and that makes me so happy. The team is working together as one unit,” Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda said.

Japan and Costa Rica kicked off in front of a sparse crowd of 6,992 at Dunedin Stadium, a huge differential from the record sales of over 1.5 million tickets for this year’s tournament. High fan turnout in Auckland and Sydney — there were 117,000 combined at opening night in those cities — have been partly offset by much smaller crowds in Dunedin, where attendance has dropped with each match from an initial high of 13,711.

Advertisement

Matildas banged-up at practice

With two players concussed in separate accidents two days before Australia’s second Women’s World Cup game, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson can forgive fans for questioning what’s going on at practice.

Striker Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik sustained mild concussions and joined star striker Sam Kerr on the injury list, team officials revealed on the eve of Australia’s Group B game against Nigeria. It’s going to put a big strain on Australia’s attacking stocks.

“It’s a bit to be unreal to be honest,” said Gustavsson, a Swede with two decades of coaching experience — including two stints as an assistant with the world champion US women’s team — before taking over as Matildas coach in 2020. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Caitlin Foord is the only recognized striker available to play against Ireland, with Kerr and Fowler injured and Kyah Simon on a careful, gradual return from a long-term injury.

Indigenous council calls for change

The Indigenous Football Australia Council has urged FIFA to address what it calls an “egregious omission” of First Nations-led organizations in a Women’s World Cup legacy plan. A letter was sent to soccer’s world governing body regarding legacy funding from the 2023 World Cup.

Football Australia’s Legacy ‘23 strategy aims to deliver economic, social and health benefits, and multicultural inclusion following its co-hosting of the global tournament with New Zealand. But the IFA Council said while the legacy report report acknowledged First Nations contributors, it didn’t commit specific funding for programs that are led and managed by Indigenous people.