The Kiké Hernández deal was easy to justify, but what else are the Red Sox willing to do?

With their impressive 7-1 win over Atlanta — the team with the best record in baseball — the Red Sox improved to 54-47, a season-high seven wins over .500. And they continue to be as good against top competition as nearly any team in baseball.

The Sox are 36-29 (.554) against teams that are .500 or better, the third-best mark in baseball. Only Atlanta (36-22, .621) and Baltimore (40-30, .571) have better marks.

Still, because the Sox have underperformed against teams with losing records (18-18), they still reside outside the postseason picture. After Tuesday’s win, they were 1½ games behind Toronto for the third and final wild-card spot and 3½ behind the Astros for the second, with less than a week to go before the trade deadline.

“We know where we’re at,” said Justin Turner. “We’re right in the hunt and not too far back in the wild card, and thinking there might be a few additions that can really help us.”

▪ While Turner acknowledged that this is a time of year when upgrades are on players’ minds, he also took stock of the human element of the deadline after seeing close friend Kiké Hernández — a central part of the Sox’ recruiting process to bring Turner to Boston — get dealt to the Dodgers.

“Additions mean subtractions,” said Turner. “For the guys who are in this clubhouse, as exciting as it may be, it always comes at the expense of someone that’s already in the room. It’s tough. I know fans love it and they want us to make a big splash and make a move, but the human aspect of it, for the guys in this room, it can be tough.”

▪ Clubhouse dynamics are just one balancing act the Sox confront. Another relates to the present and future.

As Turner suggested, a wild-card spot isn’t far off. Trevor Story is expected to return in the next two weeks, John Schreiber came off the injured list Tuesday, and Chris Sale could start a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

But the Sox still face an uphill climb. According to Fangraphs, they have a 32.5 percent chance of making the playoffs. They want to improve those odds, but at what cost?

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged that the Sox’ current position as the seventh seed in a six-team playoff field affects how they’re approaching the deadline. With a number of core contributors emerging around Rafael Devers — Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and others – the Sox see a promising future forming.

Their chief interest in advance of the deadline is finding players who can contribute not just in 2023 but beyond. Bloom didn’t rule out adding rental players, but the Sox are chiefly interested in longer-term additions.

“There’s always good deals that can fit, you know, whether rentals or long-term guys,” said Bloom. “But I think generally speaking, with the way we’ve been trying to build this and also the position we’re in, usually when you’re in the position we’re in now and you start selling out for rentals, that often doesn’t go well.

“Obviously, those guys that you can keep with you, those tend to be bigger acquisitions. But in some ways for where we are, [they are] potentially more appealing ones. … Those guys are often in really high demand. But, just given where we are and the way that we’re building, I do think it’s something that we’re going to be aggressive in.”

▪ Dealing Hernández was an easy call. He was part of an overcrowded middle infield, in a playing-time crunch with Yu Chang, Pablo Reyes, Christian Arroyo, and soon Story. The Sox were trading from a position of redundancy, and in so doing, they deepened one of their thinnest areas — righthanded pitching help in the form of Triple A relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

▪ But given that they aren’t a slam dunk for the postseason, would the Sox deal from something other than an area of redundancy? Would they remain open to dealing, say, a starter such as James Paxton, who is under team control only through this season before he becomes eligible for free agency?

Bloom wouldn’t rule out such scenarios.

“I think anything’s possible during this time,” said Bloom. “The timing of the [Hernández] deal was partly dictated by that we did have some redundancy there and it’s something that really needed to be addressed for the roster to work.

“It’s certainly possible that there could be moves that we think are attractive, that are in areas where we don’t have that. And so that’s something we’ll need to look at. Obviously need to be mindful of what that would mean for your club. But I don’t think it would be wise for us to shut ourselves off from those.”

▪ What happened to Hernández this year? He lost his everyday job based on incredibly disappointing results both offensively (.222/.279/.320) and defensively (14 errors at short, including 12 throwing errors, in 64 games).

Manager Alex Cora opined that the root of Hernández’s struggles went back to spring training, when after an offseason of workouts at shortstop, he left the team for much of March to play center field for Team Puerto Rico.

“With all due respect to Team Puerto Rico, if we could go back in time, he should have stayed with us and played shortstop in spring training,” said Cora. “He’s a good defender. He hasn’t played [shortstop] in a while.

“Him playing center field for [Puerto Rico], I think it didn’t work out for the Red Sox, for this team. Because the time that he missed, it was huge for us. He was in such a good place defensively early on. And then when he came back, we had to catch up and I think that was why he struggled early on in the season.”

As for Hernández’s offense, Cora identified mechanical issues that played into an absence of hard contact.

“When he’s right, he’s hitting line drives to right field,” said Cora. “Sometimes he loses a barrel. He’s so quick and his hips are so loose that he opens up and he has a hard time staying gathered, staying grounded, and then [going] after it.

“He’s a smart kid. Sometimes I feel like he studies so much that it works against him. But hopefully for him and hopefully for us, he finds it and he can have a good game [Wednesday].”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.