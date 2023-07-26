Lindsey Horan rallies United States for a tie in Group E matchup with the Netherlands

Horan’s goal on a header off a corner kick in the 62nd minute followed several minutes of jawing between the two teams. Horan was angry after she was knocked off her feet and even cursed in the direction of Van de Donk — her teammate for club team Lyon. The Americans tried to calm Horan, who responded with her 29th international goal, fourth in the World Cup, and second consecutive in this tournament.

The Dutch struck first with a goal from Jill Roord in the first-half to surprise the Americans, who remained unbeaten in 19 consecutive matches with Horan’s second-half score.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Lindsey Horan, angry over being knocked down minutes earlier by Danielle Van de Donk, scored a revenge goal minutes later in the second half late Wednesday to help the United States squeeze out a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup.

Before the ball even crossed the goal line, Horan’s expression showed she know she was on target.

With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group match remaining. Both the Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the United States has the edge for the lead with more goals.

The game was a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, a 2-0 win for the Americans in a game played in Lyon, France. It was the Americans’ second straight trophy in the tournament, and fourth overall.

Roord’s strike from atop the box went though Horan’s legs and past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher to put the Dutch ahead in the 17th minute.

Horan’s header off a cross in the 36th minute went wide left as the pace became more frenzied with halftime looming.

Rose Lavelle, who was hampered by a knee injury in the run-up to the World Cup but scored against the Dutch in the 2019 final, was subbed in for the United States at the half. Lavelle replaced Savannah DeMelo.

The Netherlands went into halftime with that single goal lead. It was just the sixth time the United States had trailed at the half in 52 World Cup matches, and first time since trailing Sweden at the break in the opening round in 2011.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski used the same lineup for the Dutch that he used in the opening 3-0 win against Vietnam. He’s turned to Julie Ertz, normally a midfielder, to play at center back in the absence of veteran Becky Sauerbrunn, who injured her foot and was not able to play in the World Cup.

The Dutch were without forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who was hurt early in her team’s 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Katja Snoeijs replaced her in the starting lineup against the United States.

On Tuesday, the Americans will wrap up group play against Portugal, while the Dutch will take on Vietnam.



