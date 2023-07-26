‘More refreshed’ Alex Verdugo back in Red Sox lineup after taking two games to ‘disconnect’

“You get involved in your stuff and what’s going on and you forget how the game is going.”

“Just disconnect him from the equation. He’s been struggling for a while,” manager Alex Cora said. “Just a few days and see how he reacts to it. Sometimes it’s better to watch the game from the dugout.

After a two-game absence, Alex Verdugo returned to the Red Sox lineup on Wednesday night, batting sixth against the Braves.

Verdugo had a .900 OPS through his first 36 games. It was .700 over the 54 games that followed with only two home runs. After hitting in the top third of the order for much of the season, he has hit mostly fifth or sixth in recent weeks.

“I feel a little more refreshed. More clear-minded,” Verdugo said. “I was pressing. I need to go out there and just play and have fun again. Be a baseball player and have fun and not try to do too much.”

Verdugo has consistently put the ball in play but only with occasional power. His average exit velocity (89.2 miles per hour) and hard-hit percentage (38.9) are below league average, particularly against off-speed pitches.

“If you break down my swing, I’ve gotten away from my strengths,” Verdugo said. “I’m not trying to make it more than that. I just need to be better.”

Watching from the dugout, Verdugo has been impressed by the energy on the field.

“Constant motion, putting pressure on the other team. A lot of good at-bats,” he said. “There are great at-bats with runners in scoring position.”

Story up to Triple A

Trevor Story was 2 for 3 with a double and played five innings at shortstop for Worcester against Rochester at Polar Park. He also was hit by a pitch.

It was Story’s first game in Triple A after playing the first three games of his rehabilitation assignment for Double A Portland. He is 4 for 11 in his comeback from elbow surgery.

Story is scheduled to be in the lineup as Worcester’s designated hitter on Thursday.

Reese McGuire was 0 for 3 and struck out twice while catching five innings. It was his first rehab game as he returns from oblique strain.

Cora said the Sox would want to see McGuire catch nine innings before considering bringing him back.

Corey Kluber allowed three runs over two innings as he started his rehab assignment. He walked Rochester’s No. 9 hitter, onetime prized Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs. Derek Hill singled and Travis Blankenhorn drove a cutter over the wall in right-center.

Kluber has been out since June 21 with what the team labeled shoulder inflammation. Cora said Kluber would pitch in relief once he returns.

Up for discussion

Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock are building arm strength in preparation for rehab assignments. The next step will be to determine how they will be used once they’re ready for the majors.

“We need starters. Somebody has to start,” Cora said.

At least one of them will be built up to work as a starter. The nature of their injuries will be part of the discussion. Whitlock had a bone bruise in his elbow, while Houck was hit in the face by a line drive.

That should get Houck back first.

“His arm should be fine. There are no worries there,” Cora said.

Chris Sale remains on track to throw a session of live batting practice in Worcester on Thursday.

Giants next

The Sox are off Thursday and start a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday. The Sox have not played at Oracle Park since 2016, when they split a two-game set.

Kutter Crawford and James Paxton are scheduled for the first two games, with a bullpen game on Sunday. Crawford got his work in early Wednesday and flew to San Francisco ahead of the team.

The Giants have not set their rotation.

Not forgotten

The nameplate was taken off his locker, but Kiké Hernández still had three bags of equipment in the clubhouse on Wednesday afternoon. It will be shipped to him. As the Sox prepared for the game, the Dodgers-Blue Jays game was on television. Hernández was 2 for 4 for Los Angeles while playing second base in an 8-1 loss . . . The Sox signed 33-year-old infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor league contract and assigned him to Worcester. Alvarez had 50 games of major league experience from 2020-22. He hit .283 with an .870 OPS over 63 games for Triple A Nashville before being released earlier this month after he opted out of his contract. Alvarez is best known for earning a silver medal in speedskating in the 2014 Olympics and a silver in baseball with Team USA in 2020 . . . Along with their wives, Chris Martin, Nick Pivetta, and Justin Turner visited Boston Children’s Hospital before the game to distribute toys, games, and other gifts to patients as part of the team’s Christmas in July fundraiser. The event was started by Mitch and Susannah Moreland in 2018.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.