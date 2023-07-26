No excuses: It’s time for the Patriots to find their way again

The positivity provided a temporary salve for what should be a pressure-filled training camp. As the billboard over the Gillette Stadium practice fields so eloquently states it, the theme of camp is simple: “No Bull.”

“Just having that positive mind-set and staying the course and running my race and bringing people with me,” Jones said.

FOXBOROUGH — The opening of Patriots training camp had an overwhelmingly positive vibe. The fan attendance, probably a few thousand strong, was impressive for a Wednesday morning in scorching July heat. Fans went wild for new receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Mac Jones talked about having a “good mojo going” with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and a “fresh start” with coach Bill Belichick.

“I think the time for excuses is up,” said 16-year veteran Matthew Slater. “We’ve had enough excuses the last couple of seasons. It’s time for us to put up or shut up.”

It applies to just about everyone in the organization listed below the Krafts.

No more excuses for Belichick, whose team is 25-25 in the last three seasons and missed the playoffs in two of them. As Robert Kraft said back in March, it’s time for the Patriots to be a contender again.

No more excuses for Jones. He has a real offensive coordinator now in O’Brien, and a better group of receivers headlined by Smith-Schuster. It’s time to prove in Year 3 that he can be a winning franchise quarterback.

And no more excuses for the other players, who have strayed from the principles that made the franchise great for two decades.

“For those of us who have been here for any number of [years], we have not enjoyed this past couple of seasons. It hasn’t been fun for us,” Slater said Tuesday as one of three team captains who spoke to the media.

“I think we have to reach within ourselves and find out: What are the core principles we are going to adhere to? No matter who is on the team. No matter what the situation. No matter what our record is. No matter what the circumstances may be.”

Slater isn’t the only one suggesting the Patriots need to find their way again. In an interview this month with Pro Football Network, Devin McCourty said one reason he retired was that he didn’t think the Patriots could realistically compete for a Super Bowl this year, and he didn’t want to chase a ring elsewhere.

“I think especially as you get older, you start to only play to win a Super Bowl,” he said. “And I was like, if I go back, I don’t think we’ll go win a Super Bowl. We were 8-9 last year. Am I going to go to another team? Is it worth it for six months?”

The last three seasons have been couched as the “post-Tom Brady years,” but the turnover inside the organization has been far more substantial. Just eight players remain from the 2018 Super Bowl team, and one is the long snapper. Josh McDaniels, Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears, Brian Flores, Nick Caserio, and Ernie Adams are also gone from the Patriots staff.

The Patriots have few ties to their championship days. There is little homegrown talent that has experienced success in the NFL. Several of their team leaders, such as Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, and Smith-Schuster, are mercenaries acquired in free agency.

Slater, who has three Super Bowl rings, hasn’t seen the attention to detail he saw in the glory days.

“You just don’t show up and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to play winning football today,’ or ‘We’ll be successful in the kicking game,’ ” Slater said. “It’s the attention to detail in the meetings. It’s the way you practice. It’s getting on the same page as a core, and executing throughout the season, throughout training camp.

“Coach always says practice execution becomes game reality. So it’s going to start with us being better in practice. Being better in the meeting room, and then, when our moment comes, we have to execute.”

Safety Adrian Phillips, who came to the Patriots in 2020, knows Slater is right. The Patriots need to be more consistent, more attentive to detail, and need to outwork their opponents.

“One thing about Slate — when he says that, you know it’s true,” Phillips said. “He is the championship standard. If he says it’s not right, no matter how hard we think we’re going, no matter how good we think we’re playing, if he says it isn’t right, it isn’t right.

“Obviously, we missed the playoffs two of the last three years. And this is an organization that has been playing for a championship or playing in the postseason since I was a kid. For us to not be able to play to that level of competition and bring home the wins, it’s tough. It’s tough for everybody, and it’s tough for guys who have been here winning.”

Team owner Robert Kraft arrived on the field to take in the workout. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Slater seems concerned that the Patriot Way of 2001-19 is becoming a fading memory. He hopes that the lean years of 2020-22 will bear positive fruit in 2023.

“I think the last few years have been a time of equipping, with some learning through some low points,” Slater said. “And hopefully, on the other side of it, we gain the things that we lack, and we come out on the other side.

“So we’ll see who we are. I know that Coach has a vision for how this football team operates, and it’s the same vision he’s had for the last 20-plus years. Hopefully, we can get to that, and hopefully, the sooner the better.”

It’s time to win again. No excuses. No bull.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.